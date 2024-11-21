Super Senior: Jack Devine





SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) – On a crisp November afternoon, Jack Devine finds solace above his garage in Ferrisburgh. Call it ping pong or table tennis, Devine turns on his workout machine for some exercise. “I don't care what you call it, as long as you come out and play,” Devine said. He started playing table tennis with his father as a child. He loved the game. That love for the game rubbed off on Devine. Now, at the age of 80, he is still going strong. But there were times when he put down the paddle. I started having problems with blurred vision because my eyes wouldn't move the way they should, he said. And you want to talk about something scary… my jaw wouldn't work at all. Devine had myasthenia gravis – they call it MG for short – a chronic autoimmune disease that weakens the muscles. In difficult times, his wife Gloria stood by his side. She would make me food that I didn't have to chew, Devine said. Medication has also controlled the effects of the disease. However, Devine would be tested again. Very difficult time. Probably the hardest time I've ever had. Gloria suffered from ovarian cancer for two years and spent her last days at home. You know, when you go through something like that, I had no idea how bad I was, Devine said. After his wife died, Devine was exhausted, both physically and mentally. Gloria's hospice worker is there for him now. You know, I thought I was a big old man who didn't have to talk to anyone about stuff like that. As a society, we don't talk about grieving, he said. Reporter Joe Carroll: How are you doing now? Jack Devine: I'm actually doing quite well. Of course I can play table tennis. He does this every week with the Champlain Valley Table Tennis Club in Shelburne. Walking back to that gym was one of the best things I did, Devine said. There is a lot of movement. Devine and his late father founded the club more than four decades ago. It may just be a game, but it has served Devine well. It's getting better, Joe, he said. Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

