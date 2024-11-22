Connect with us

Day 1 Recap: Cricket SIAC Women's Volleyball Tournament 2024

MATCH 1: SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY FINAL. CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY (19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-17)

Savannah State fends off Central State in the final three sets, after dropping the first, to advance to the second round of the tournament.

IMPACT PLAYERS

SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY
Kills Everett, Savannah(12),Nettles, Jasmine(11),Curry, Tiana(8)
Aces Walker, Amiyah(3),Nettles, Jasmine(2),Dickey, Saniaa(1)
Blocks Walker, Amiyah(2),Klaiber-Norris, True(2),Nettles, Jasmine(1)
Assists Curry, Tiana(20),Walker, Amiyah(14),Ludy, Kloe(2)
To dig Ludy, Kloe(11),Curry, Tiana(10),Nettles, Jasmine(10)
CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY
Kills Coates, Zahra(11),Boone, SiAyera(10),Reese, Braelynn(7)
Aces Coates, Zahra(4),Hughes, Taylor(2),Churchill, Jasmine(2)
Blocks Blakely, Desi Raye(3),Williams, Casey(3),Boone, SiAyera(2)
Assists Morris, Brooke(21),Brownlee, Nevaeh(12),Gillings, Amasjah(3)
To dig Gillings, Amasjah(13),Coates, Zahra(9),Hughes, Taylor(6)

12151
MATCH 2: SPRING HILL COLLEGE FINAL. CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY (22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-22)

Spring Hill quickly rallied to defeat Clark Atlanta in four sets after dropping the first. This was the first time this season that the Badgers lost a set to a SIAC opponent.

IMPACT PLAYERS

SPRING HILL COLLEGE
Kills Weaver, Airyonna(13),Casey, Lillie(10),Borgmeyer, Brooke(10)
Aces White side, Ashlyn(4),McDermott, Camille(3),Call, Jaylyne(3)
Blocks Hillman, Hayley(5),Weaver, Airyonna(4),Call, Jaylyne(2)
Assists McDermott, Camille(40),White side, Ashlyn(3),Weaver, Airyonna(2)
To dig White side, Ashlyn(11),Peck, Marissa(8),Weaver, Airyonna(6)
CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY
Kills McGee, Shynique(17),Mitchell, Halle(9),Proverbs, Madison(7)
Aces McGee, Shynique(3),Arbuckle, Sawyer(1),Greetings, Marli(1)
Blocks Proverbs, Madison(4),Mitchell, Halle(4),Williams, Dahlia(1)
Assists Drayton-Campbell, Allanah(36),James, Nakayla(4)
To dig James, Nakayla(17),Drayton-Campbell, Allanah(9),Arbuckle, Sawyer(6)

12154

MATCH 3: FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY FINAL. LANE COLLEGE (28-26, 25-23, 25-27, 25-12)

Fort Valley State dominates the fourth set, upsetting Lane after dropping the third frame.

IMPACT PLAYERS

FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
Kills Kyle, Benaye(11),Holmes, Dakotah(10),Sanford, Caytlyn(6)
Aces McCullough, Laian(3),Rosary, Sarah(2),Holmes, Dakotah(2)
Blocks Coleman, Anthony(7),Mack, Nia(4),Kyle, Benaye(3)
Assists McCullough, Laian(18),Thomas, Jahyra(12),Rosary, Sarah(6)
To dig Rosary, Sarah(20),Holmes, Dakotah(13),McCullough, Laian(13)
LANE COLLEGE
Kills Goss, Anaja(17),Gaston, Kyra(10),Powell, Jadyn(9)
Aces Powell, Jadyn(2),Goss, Anaja(1),Lichtenhan, Kristina(1)
Blocks Ray, JaKai(4),Gaston, Kyra(3),Powell, Jadyn(2)
Assists Jones, Shania(23),Harvey, Syria(20),Bartlett, Amya(5)
To dig Powell, Jadyn(19),Bartlett, Amya(16),Harvey, Syria(12)

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (SIAC)

The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors nine men's and seven women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

