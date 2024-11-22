Jim Montgomery Bruins tenure leaves feelings that transcend hockey

BOSTON It's not unusual for newly appointed coaches to dedicate part of the introductory press conference to saying nice things about the old coach. It's just that Joe Sacco, who met with the media Wednesday after being named interim coach of the Boston Bruins following the firing of Jim Montgomery, was barely in the room when he began rolling out a testimony dedicated to his predecessor.

“I want to start by saying that it has been a tough 24 hours for myself and for the staff,” Sacco said. We have clearly lost a very good coach in Jim, and even a better person.

It's worth noting that Sacco grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, a few miles up I-93 from TD Garden. This would make coaching the Bruins a textbook dream job, as Sacco himself more or less acknowledged when he said, “I'm excited about this opportunity and I'm not going to lie. But even then, he called his sudden ascendancy bittersweet. And while Sacco's words were neither intimidating nor laced with piety, the way the new coach held the lectern with both hands, the way he moved his head left and right in such a way that he made eye contact with everyone in the room. suggests that his comments about Montgomery were sincere.

I like to think that many Bruins fans, even if they are angry about the team's poor play this season, have feelings about Montgomery that are along the lines of what Sacco said. To take it a step further, I believe many Bruins fans were outright rooting for the man. Montgomery is a recovering alcoholic, which became known after he lost his previous job as head coach of the Dallas Stars. This did not stop the Bruins from contacting him after Bruce Cassidy was fired, resulting in a press conference on July 1, 2022 at TD Garden to introduce Montgomery.

There was no dancing around the alcohol issue, either by management or Montgomery. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced during the 2022 press conference that the team . . . We talked to an awful lot of people and we felt very comfortable moving forward in terms of the lifelong pursuit that he has now and the support of his family and the sponsors that he has.

Montgomery was more direct that day. For me, sobriety, family and hockey are the three most important things in my life right now, he said.

Let's be clear about this: fans rarely choose coaches except on a transactional basis. If the team does well, the coach is popular. If the team isn't playing well, the coach's future is an honest discussion. But with Montgomery it was different because it was so easy to identify with the man. Almost everyone has dealt with alcoholism at some point, either through their own struggles or those of a family member or close friend; because of that reality, it's reasonable that seeing Montgomery's successes as coach of the Bruins was inspiring for many fans. This was especially true during Montgomery's first season behind the bench, when the Bruins set league records for wins (65) and points (135) from 2022-2023.

But those 2022-2023 Bruins proved to be a colossal tease as they were shown the door by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

And then the 2023-24 Bruins scored 109 points. They got past the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game playoff series in the opening round, setting up a rematch with Florida. The Panthers won again, en route to winning the Stanley Cup.



The 2024-2025 Bruins have been boring and listless thus far.

This year Bruins were a disappointment in all phases of the game. There are always pieces of blame pie to be handed out when teams with high expectations collapse, and yes, we can point to Sweeney and two offseason acquisitions Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov who have not paid dividends thus far. And come on, did the soap opera Jeremy Swayman have to play out as long as it did before the goaltender reemerged with the Bruins?

We could go on and on about Sweeney, but here's where it gets real: aside from a few bursts of energy, the 2024-2025 Bruins were dull and lethargic. They started the season as the seventh youngest team in the NHL, according to this story The Athletics' is James Mirtle, and yet sometimes they looked frighteningly old.

When things like that happen, it's usually the coach who goes.

There were 20 games played and you might think it's a small sample size, but I just didn't like the direction, Sweeney said Wednesday. We had a small step forward in terms of the right way to play. . . but we couldn't hold on. Even during the matches we couldn't keep it up.

When asked if Montgomery had lost the room, Sweeney said: No. You can't say Monty came in and made positive connections with players for more than two seasons and then turned around and said they just cut him.

But thanks to Montgomery or in spite of him, the Bruins have largely opted out this season. And it's some small consolation that so many Bruins players are now saying it's all their fault, that this was avoidable. As David Pastrnak said on Wednesday: “As players, it's a tough day. You always feel a great deal of guilt. Monty is a great coach.

Except now he's a goddamn unemployed coach. And this is how it has worked in professional sports for more than a century: when a team underperforms, it is often the coach or manager who is sent away.

But if you advocated for Jim Montgomery the day he was hired, it's okay to advocate for him now. He lost a job this week, but in just over two seasons behind the Bruins bench he saved his career.

