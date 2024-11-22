World No. 1 Wang Chuqin advances as Sun Yingsha falls at 2024 WTT Finals





Wang Chuqin returns the ball during the round of 16 men's singles match between Wang Chuqin of China and Patrick Franziska of Germany during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Final Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, November 21, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

KITAKYUSHU, Japan – The 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) finals continued with the men's and women's singles quarterfinalists and doubles semifinalists determined here Thursday. In the 16th round of the men's singles, Lin Shidong put in a solid performance to beat France's Alexis Lebrun 3-1 in an enthralling attacking battle. “Winning 3-1 was not easy,” Lin said after the match. “I prepared thoroughly for this match, especially considering Alexis Lebrun's recent excellent form and performances. I played with the mentality to give everything today.” Top seed Wang Chuqin faced Germany's Patrick Franziska in another highlight match. The two last met in the final of the WTT Saudi Arabia Grand Smash, where Wang recorded a 4-2 win. Wang remained in control throughout and prevailed 3–1 to secure the last place in the quarterfinals. In his next match, Wang will face Swedish Olympic silver medalist Truls Moregard, who previously defeated fellow countryman Anton Kallberg in a grueling five-set match. “After the Olympics, my mental and physical states were not at their best,” Wang admitted after the match. “I try to regain my form and progress step by step during each tournament.” In women's singles, reigning champion Sun Yingsha faced Chen Xingtong in an all-Chinese match. Sun started strong and took the first game, but Chen made a remarkable comeback to win the next two. Trailing in the fourth, Chen tied the score at 8-9 before Sun held her nerve to force a decider. The final set saw intense trading to level at 5-5, with Chen using her tactical variations to take an 11-8 victory and win 3-2 on aggregate. “We know each other very well as teammates,” Chen said afterwards. “What I did well today was maintain a more stable mentality.” Speaking about her upcoming women's doubles match, Chen said: “There is pressure because we are the only pair left, but if we focus on the process instead of the pressure, we will be able to achieve better results.” She will then face Miu Hirano from Japan in the quarter-finals. World No. 2 Wang Manyu defeated Shin Yubin of South Korea 3–1 in what was their first career meeting. Wang will next play teammate Qian Tianyi in the quarterfinals. “It was the first time I met her,” Wang noted. “Her performance was excellent in terms of recording quality and accuracy, which posed many challenges for me.” The WTT Finals will take place from November 20 to 24.

