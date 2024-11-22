New Milton cricket league debuts winter tournament

The organizers of the Masters Tape Ball Cricket League are the latest to bring the men's sport to Milton.

And to attract as many players as possible to the local Indoor Turf Center where the games are held, friends and cricket enthusiasts Kazz Khan and Sunny Khan are kicking things off with a winter tournament.

Fourteen teams will compete for the right to call themselves champions of this emerging competition, which kicked off on October 20. Since the recent launch, the teams have been outfitted with uniforms, a league trophy is present and more than a dozen sponsors have signed up. secured.

Kazz Khan is very aware of the popularity of the sport, but also recognizes that some variations of it pose too high a barrier to entry. For example, tapeball cricket, unlike the hardball variant, requires less protective equipment and skill.

Cricket is generally an outdoor sport and is therefore limited to the summer months. Those who want to play year-round are usually out of luck, and that didn't sit well with the Khans.

“We wanted to give the community the opportunity to enjoy cricket with us,” Kazz Khan said. “We have no financial advantage, and there are no teams hoping for a lot of prize money or anything like that. It's just for an activity in the winter.”

Cricket is experiencing explosive growth in Milton, while other leagues such as the Markhor Cricket Club and the Yukti Cricket League are opening their doors to anyone who wants to pick up a bat and play.

Masters League organizers see the winter tournament as “a family event” and a chance for “everyone to come out” for the love of the game. “It's an open invitation to everyone. Come down with your family, enjoy some cricket and play some cricket. Everyone loves cricket here.”

Kazz Khan will be overseeing the first tournament of the competition from the sidelines. Mansoor Tanweer/Milton Today

The competition is not limited to Milton teams, but also includes teams like GTA Godzillas, Toronto Reindeer, Signature XI and the OCC Cousins ​​'N Neighbors.

Every Sunday different teams take the field from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The tournament runs until February – with a short break afterwards until the Ramzan tournament begins, shortly before the start of spring.

The highlight of the year will be an American invasion. “There will be a big club in Chicago (at the end of January), CASO Cricket Club,” Kazz Khan said, noting that the Canada-US clash adds further intrigue to the overall competition.

Cricket's rapid local growth has prompted Milton's elected officials to push for more locations. The City of Milton will revise its Recreation Master Plan and several proposed recreation facility expansions are in the works for 2025.

Ward 3 Councilor Adil Khalqi, who visited the Masters League earlier this month, highlighted several plans in the pipeline ahead of budget discussions.

“In addition to cricket, we also see a demand in the community for various racket sports, such as pickleball, badminton and tennis,” Khalqi said. MiltonToday. Among the proposed plans are “plans for cricket batting cages at Optimist Park” and the inclusion of facilities for cricket games as part of designs for a new community center and district park (likely near Bronte Road and Ethridge Ave).

Khalqi encourages residents to participate in the budgeting process and provide feedback to the municipality.

All Masters Tape Ball Cricket League matches are streamed live Facebook And YouTube.

Those who want to keep track of scores and rankings can do so on CricHeroes website or phone app.