Sports
New Milton cricket league debuts winter tournament
The organizers of the Masters Tape Ball Cricket League are the latest to bring the men's sport to Milton.
And to attract as many players as possible to the local Indoor Turf Center where the games are held, friends and cricket enthusiasts Kazz Khan and Sunny Khan are kicking things off with a winter tournament.
Fourteen teams will compete for the right to call themselves champions of this emerging competition, which kicked off on October 20. Since the recent launch, the teams have been outfitted with uniforms, a league trophy is present and more than a dozen sponsors have signed up. secured.
Kazz Khan is very aware of the popularity of the sport, but also recognizes that some variations of it pose too high a barrier to entry. For example, tapeball cricket, unlike the hardball variant, requires less protective equipment and skill.
Cricket is generally an outdoor sport and is therefore limited to the summer months. Those who want to play year-round are usually out of luck, and that didn't sit well with the Khans.
“We wanted to give the community the opportunity to enjoy cricket with us,” Kazz Khan said. “We have no financial advantage, and there are no teams hoping for a lot of prize money or anything like that. It's just for an activity in the winter.”
Cricket is experiencing explosive growth in Milton, while other leagues such as the Markhor Cricket Club and the Yukti Cricket League are opening their doors to anyone who wants to pick up a bat and play.
Masters League organizers see the winter tournament as “a family event” and a chance for “everyone to come out” for the love of the game. “It's an open invitation to everyone. Come down with your family, enjoy some cricket and play some cricket. Everyone loves cricket here.”
The competition is not limited to Milton teams, but also includes teams like GTA Godzillas, Toronto Reindeer, Signature XI and the OCC Cousins 'N Neighbors.
Every Sunday different teams take the field from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The tournament runs until February – with a short break afterwards until the Ramzan tournament begins, shortly before the start of spring.
The highlight of the year will be an American invasion. “There will be a big club in Chicago (at the end of January), CASO Cricket Club,” Kazz Khan said, noting that the Canada-US clash adds further intrigue to the overall competition.
Cricket's rapid local growth has prompted Milton's elected officials to push for more locations. The City of Milton will revise its Recreation Master Plan and several proposed recreation facility expansions are in the works for 2025.
Ward 3 Councilor Adil Khalqi, who visited the Masters League earlier this month, highlighted several plans in the pipeline ahead of budget discussions.
“In addition to cricket, we also see a demand in the community for various racket sports, such as pickleball, badminton and tennis,” Khalqi said. MiltonToday. Among the proposed plans are “plans for cricket batting cages at Optimist Park” and the inclusion of facilities for cricket games as part of designs for a new community center and district park (likely near Bronte Road and Ethridge Ave).
Khalqi encourages residents to participate in the budgeting process and provide feedback to the municipality.
All Masters Tape Ball Cricket League matches are streamed live Facebook And YouTube.
Those who want to keep track of scores and rankings can do so on CricHeroes website or phone app.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.miltontoday.ca/local-news/new-milton-cricket-league-debuts-with-winter-tournament-9827283
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jussie Smollett's conviction was overturned
- OCD applauds the success of the national earthquake drills in the fourth quarter
- ATC approves five-day remand of Imran Khan in vandalism case
- Donald Trump's second presidency and the LGBTQIA+ community: 1AExBulletin
- US regulators seek to break up Google, forcing sale of Chrome in monopoly sanction
- British woman dies after suspected mass poisoning in Laos. #Laos #BBCAnews
- Pirarucu, hearts of palm and popcorn farofa: what Xi Jinping ate for dinner with Lula; look
- Culture, cuisine and cricket strengthen ties between India and Guyana
- New Milton cricket league debuts winter tournament
- What Men Should Know About Testicular Shrinkage and Testosterone Therapy
- Bushra Bibi accuses Saudi Arabia of 'playing a role' in Imran Khan's ouster
- Why Trump's racism isn't or isn't enough of a problem for some voters of color | American politics