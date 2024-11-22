Men's tennis announces spring 2025 schedule





WILLIAMSBURG, Va. William & Mary head men's tennis coach Jeff Kader has announced the tribe's spring 2025 schedule. The 18-game slate includes seven games against programs from the Commonwealth of Virginia, seven against CAA opponents and seven home games. The Tribe opens the season at home against foe Norfolk State on Wednesday, February 5. The match starts at 5:00 PM at the McCormack-Naglesen Tennis Center. W&M is hitting the road for the first time, traveling to the Hoosier State for the first time since 2017. The Tribe will take on ACC foe Notre Dame on Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon before taking on MAC opponent Northern Illinois in South Bend at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 9. Notre Dame finished last season ranked No. 55 nationally, while the Huskies went 18-6. The Tribe begins its seven-match CAA schedule against Hampton on Wednesday, February 12 at 5:00 PM at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. In addition to the home game with the Pirates, the Green and Gold will host Monmouth (March 9 at 3 p.m.) and Delaware (April 5 at 10 a.m.) in CAA play in the spring. W&M's league road trips include trips to defending champion UNCW (March 15), Campbell (March 28), Elon (March 30) and Drexel (April 12). The Tribe ends the month of February with a trip to the Northeast for a pair of games against the Ivy League. W&M travels to Yale on Friday, February 21, before heading to Brown on Sunday, February 23. It marks the eighth time in the past 11 years and the second straight season that the Tribe has faced both the Bulldogs and Bears. The month of March kicks off with the Tribe hosting Liberty on March 2 at 11 a.m. The Flames finished last season ranked No. 56 nationally. In addition to the Tribe's other games against Commonwealth opponents, W&M travels to James Madison (March 7) and VCU (April 6). The Green and Gold will host Longwood (March 25) and Richmond (April 15) at the Mackesy Tennis Center, weather permitting. W&M's only remaining game is a road trip to Georgetown on April 11. The CAA Tennis Championships will take place April 25-27 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, NC. In September, the league announced that the CAA Men's and Women's Tennis Championships will be held together and include the top six teams of each gender. determined by the conference seating committee.

