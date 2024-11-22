AUS vs IND today match live scorecard updates





India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah has won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the opening Test of the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, boosting the visitors' chances of a place in the final of the World Test Championship. stand game.

India have handed Test debuts to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana. The spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were preferred, with the in-form Washington Sundar being preferred. Nathan McSweeney has been handed his debut cap for Australia.

Playing XIs India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lokesh Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj. Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Follow India vs Australia 1st Test score and updates below. Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins pose with the Border Gavaskar Trophy (Photo: Sriram Veera) On eve of first Test, Australia warms up for India: fan parks with Indian food, Hindi commentary on phone app, community outreach As anticipation builds for the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins shared a heart-warming moment ahead of the series opener. The two cricketing giants, known for their intense battles on the field, had a light-hearted conversation about their respective fatherhood experiences. Bumrah inquired about Cummins' child, and the Australian captain responded with a similar question about Bumrah's one-year-old son, Angad. The two seemed genuinely interested in each other's family lives, highlighting the camaraderie between cricketers at the highest level. The exchange showed a different side of these two fierce competitors and revealed their softer side as fathers. It was a brief respite from the intense rivalry expected to unfold on the field. When the press conference resumed, the focus shifted back to the upcoming series. Both captains recognized the importance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and expressed their commitment to leading their teams to victory. The stage is set for an epic battle between two cricketing powerhouses. (READ MORE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ind-vs-aus-1st-test-live-score-india-vs-australia-live-cricket-scorecard-updates-optus-stadium-perth-9682487/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos