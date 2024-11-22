Boutique tennis and pickleball club opens this spring in Philadelphia – NBC10 Philadelphia





Get your rackets ready! A new tennis and pickleball facility is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this spring. Court 16 – New York's first and only private tennis and pickleball club – will make its Pennsylvania debut with a new location in Philadelphia's South Kensington neighborhood, adjacent to Fishtown. The state-of-the-art, 14,000-square-foot indoor facility will be located at 1400 N. Howard and will join Asana Partners' collection of properties in the area. The club will offer state-of-the-art facilities that welcome children, adults and families, providing a dynamic tennis experience for every age group. Philadelphia will mark Court 16's fifth location in a growing network of boutique clubs. It will feature four unique USTA-approved courts, including three courts of varying sizes, camps and year-round programs for children and adults. The club will also be a community center and turnkey venue that brings people together, from birthday parties to corporate meetings.



Aaron Thompson



Aaron Thompson Co-founded in 2014 by Anthony Evrard, the club is named after the court where he, a former NCAA Division I athlete and nationally ranked junior tennis player, first learned to play tennis with his grandfather in Brussels. We are thrilled to bring Court 16 to Fishtown, a neighborhood that embodies community and innovation, said Evrard. Asana Partners is known for creating experiential destinations in vibrant neighborhoods, and we are excited to expand into Pennsylvania at one of their properties. The area's dynamic arts, music and food scene aligns perfectly with our vision for an inclusive tennis space where everyone can connect, learn and share the love of the game. We look forward to being part of this community and bringing a fresh approach to tennis that fully integrates with the local culture. The club is expected to open in March 2025. Visit for more information Hof16.com.

