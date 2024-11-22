Sports
Women's hockey hosts #6 Clarkson, #10 St. Lawrence on weekend
Brown will take on Clarkson on Friday (Nov. 22) at 6 p.m. and St. Lawrence on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Bears are looking to bounce back from last weekend's losses to Yale, including a 3-0 loss on Sunday. Sunday's loss marked the first time the Bears had recorded a shutout this season and the back-to-back three-goal losses were also Brown's worst losses of the year.
Ava DeCoste And Monique Lyons led Brown with five goals each. Cameron Sikich And India McDadi are the team leaders with seven assists each. Sikich leads Brown with 11 points this year.
EXPLORING THE KNIGHTS
Clarkson enters the weekend with a 10-3-1 overall record and a 3-1-0 mark in ECAC play
The Knights went 1-0-1 in a pair of home and away games against St. Lawrence last weekend.
Clarkson is posting a 7-0-0 performance at home, but falls to a 3-3-1 record on the road.
Cherkowski leads the team in goals (7), Haley Winn leads the team in assists (12) and points (17).
WITHIN THE SERIES
Brown has dropped nine of the last 10 meetings, with the Knights drawing once in 2023. The Bears' last win was a 2–1 home win on January 11, 2013.
The series between Clarkson and Brown has been going on since 1980, with Brown setting the tone, winning seven of the first ten meetings between the two schools (1980-2007), but since 2008 the Bears have recorded just one win.
EXPLORING THE SAINTS
Saint Lawrence enters the weekend with an overall record of 8-5-3 and a 2-1-1 mark in the ECAC.
The Saints recorded one loss and one draw in a pair of games against Clarkson last weekend.
Aly McLeod leads the team in goals scored (7). Abby Hustler leads team in assists (13), points (18) and shots on goal (70).
WITHIN THE SERIES
Brown has an 0-7-3 record in his past ten games against the Saints.
The last time Brown recorded a win at home was on November 1, 2014, when they defeated the Saints 7-4.
BROWN IN THE POLLS
Brown was ranked 15th in the October 28 USCHO Women's Hockey Rankings. It is the first time the Bears have appeared in the poll since October 23, 2006.
Brown was ranked No. 14 in both the USCHO and USA Hockey polls the week of No. 4.
It is the first time since the last poll of the 2005-2006 season that Brown has been included in the USA Hockey poll.
Brown remained at 15th place in both polls during the week of November 11.
CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN
Junior Leave Ignila will wear the 'C' for the Bears this season after her teammates earned the captaincy vote.
Iginla led Brown in scoring with 27 points and 16 goals her sophomore year. This comes after scoring 17 goals and a total of 23 points as a freshman.
Iginla was also selected to compete on the Canadian National Women's Development Team this summer.
PUTTING ON THE 'A'
Three Bears were named assistant captains this season. India McDadi, Cameron Sikich And Anna Shelden they all earned the honor of their teammates.
RETURN FIREPOWER
Brown has an impressive group of returners, as Brown returns 87% (53-61 goals) of his goals from a season ago.
Last year's top five scorers are back, led by Iginla (16) and McDadi (9). They are followed by Margot Norehad (7), Sam Broz (6) and Ava DeCoste (5).
The Bears also return their top six scorers from a season ago. Added to the top five in goals plus assists is Cameron Sikich who finished with 10 assists last season.
FINDING THE NETMINDING
Brown will have to replace his mainstay between the pipes from a season ago Kaley Doyle ended her Brown career last season.
Doyle played 29 of Brown's 32 games last season and finished with a 2.25 goals against average.
Rory Edwards is the only returning goaltender on Brown's roster, having made just three appearances before this season.
Brown also has freshmen Anya Zupkofska on the grid. Zupkofska played in Brown's 6–0 win over McGill in an exhibition match to start the season.
LIGHTING THE LAMP
Brown's offense came in the first two games of the season as the Bears scored a total of 14 goals in the wins over Franklin Pierce.
The eight goals in the first game were the most since Brown scored ten goals in a win over Sacred Heart on December 7, 2011.
The 14 goals are tied for the most in a two-game stretch, on December 7, 2011 and January 4, 2011, when the Bears scored 10 against Sacred Heart and four against Yale.
The last time Brown scored six or more goals in consecutive games was in the 2016-17 season, when he scored six and seven goals in games against Sacred Heart.
Brown scored a goal in all eight games to start the season. It was the longest streak to start a season since Brown played thirteen games in the 2014/2015 season.
WEEKLY HONORS
Senior defender Cameron Sikich was named ECAC Defender of the Week following her two-game performance against Franklin Pierce (October 22).
Sikich finished the two-game series with three goals and two assists.
Senior defender Cameron Sikich was named ECAC Defender of the Week for the second time this season after three assists in the wins over Dartmouth and Havard (Nov. 5).
STRONG START FOR THE BEARS
Brown started 6-0-0 in a season for the first time since the 1992-93 season. That season, the Bears won their first eight games of the season en route to a 15-8-1 mark.
COLLEGIATE PRIMARY
Plenty of Bears have recorded collegiate firsts this season:
Monique Lyons
Assist – vs. Franklin Pierce (10/18/24)
Goal – vs. Quinnipiac (25/10/24)
Emma Yates
Assist – vs. Franklin Pierce (10/18/24)
Ella Muralt
Goal – vs. Franklin Pierce (10/18/24)
Assist – at Franklin Pierce (19/10/24)
Avery Saba
Goal – vs. Franklin Pierce (18/10/24)
Olivia Fantino
Goal – by Franklin Pierce (19/10/24)
Assist – at Franklin Pierce (19/10/24)
Anya Zupkofska
Win – at Franklin Pierce (19/10/24)
Abby Hancock
Target – at Harvard (24/11/24)
KEEP THE NET CLOSED
Rory Edwards has stepped up for Brown in net, has a 5-1-0 record and has allowed just one goal in four of her first six appearances.
The last time Brown allowed one goal or less in four of five games was when the Bears did so in four straight games from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, 2010.
Katie Jamieson was in net for the Bears during that streak.
Overall, Brown has allowed just one goal in five of the first six games this season. The Bears haven't experienced a period like this since November 19 through December 4, 2004.
FANTINO'S FOUR POINTS
Olivia Fantino had an impressive start to her college career with four points in Brown's win over Franklin Pierce. The four points are the most since Janice Yang against St. Lawrence on November 1, 2014.
