The Vineyard Gazette – Martha's Vineyard News





People often say that they like to play ping pong. Fine, but let's stay informed. Table tennis, not ping pong, is now the accepted name for the sport played on a flat wooden surface, hitting small plastic balls with paddles over a net and keeping score. Table tennis is a growing sport in America, introduced at the recent Summer Olympics and played by tens of millions of people worldwide, along with a dedicated cadre on Marthas Vineyard. The Marthas Vineyard Table Tennis Club recently celebrated its 12th anniversary and began its fall season at a new playing venue: the Tisbury Council on Aging in Vineyard Haven. The club has furnished a spacious downstairs area with four tournament tables, nets, new lighting and a plan to install a table tennis robot. The sport as an organization is not new on the island. In 2004, Aquinnah residents Craig (Spa) Tharpe and John Walsh came up with the idea of ​​hosting open play two days a week, with all islanders invited. They called the event Quinapong. Initially they played at Aquinnah Town Hall and then moved to West Tisbury School. Quinapong thrived there for a decade, inspiring play at the YMCA and then at the regional high school. The name ping pong is outdated, but has been in common use in Europe, Asia and the Americas at least since 1901. The use of the term was trademarked by Parker Brothers, although it was marketed as table games by Parker Brothers and its customers. playing tennis in 1920. In 1933, the United States Table Tennis Association, now called USA Table Tennis, was founded. Table tennis was introduced in 1988 as a sport for the Summer Olympics with events for both men's and women's teams. The competition is now managed by the International Table Tennis Federation, involving 226 member associations around the world. The organization also establishes official rules. USA Table Tennis (USATT) is the governing body of the sport in the United States. It maintains a national rating and ranking system and oversees the U.S. national and Olympic teams. More than 14,000 members support the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Playing the game, both singles and doubles, is a fun weekend activity for most people. Others do it for exercise and it provides lots of stretching, eye coordination and quick leg movements. Members of clubs, such as the Marthas Vineyard Table Tennis Club, take competition into account. Some club players will move aggressively to improve their skills by practicing at home or at the local Y or investing in a table tennis robot as an expert training aid and mechanical partner. Seeing a match on television with international top players is an eye-opener for most people. Players literally fly back and forth, back and forth, like motorized ballet dancers. Schedules of club and league tournaments across the country can be obtained by contacting USA.org. Club member Albert Lau is perhaps the most avid fan of this promotion. He has traveled to this year's World Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, and plans to attend the final matches in Fukuoka, Japan. Table tennis is played at the Tisbury Council on Aging, at 34 Pine Tree Road, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visit mvtabletennis.com for more information. Bob ORourke lives on Chappaquiddick.

