Area around Texas Panhandle High School football predictions

Tascosa (6-5) vs. Saginaw (11-0), 6 p.m., Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

Look, Saginaw is as good as it gets when it comes to feel-good stories. Last year the Rough Riders lost 1-9 games 70-0 and 40-0 in consecutive weeks. But that's the past and this team has learned to win close games. I think Tascosa is playing his best ball of the season, able to keep things under control on offense and get enough stops on defense. I think it's time for the Rebs. Tascosa 38, Saginaw 28.

Amarillo High (6-4) vs. Richland (9-2), 6 p.m., Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

The Sandies already proved themselves to be giant killers last week by eliminating 10-0 EP El Dorado. Playing Richland takes things to a whole other level. Richland took #1 seed Aledo to OT before losing and the other loss is to #3 seed Denton Ryan (10-1). Richland has scored under 37 points once this season. AHS can also score points by scoring 40 or more points in eight of 10 games with QB Jett Lopez pulling the trigger and RB Jude Dunavin and WRs Cooper Manning. Oliver Parsons and Bryson Brown have a knack for producing big plays. Hmmm? Let's go with a shooting. Richland 52, Amarillo High 38.

Lance Lahnert

Last week: 2-0 (1,000)

Season: 44-8 (.846)

Hereford (8-3) vs. Stephenville (10-1), Thursday, 6 p.m., Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Hereford took as rough a path as possible to open the playoffs, as this is the second week in a row that the Whitefaces have faced a team with one loss in the postseason. Stephenville, however, marks a decided step up in class from Hereford's opponent, El Paso Riverside, last week. The Yellowjackets, a perennial power, opened the playoffs last week by defeating San Angelo Lake View 70-0. Hereford only beat Riverside by eight points. That's not good math for the herd. While Hereford can score, slowing down Stephenville is another challenge. The herd cannot start slowly. Stephenville 45, Hereford 21.

Randall (10-1) vs. Andrews (5-6), Thursday 7pm, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth

Few teams are taking advantage of the offensive momentum that Randall has this round, as the Raiders rolled over Ysleta 71-27 in the bi-district round last week in another impressive display of poise. Defenses must choose their poison in dealing with the passing game led by quarterback Kaison Benton or the running game led by Dylan Ray. Andrews doesn't have the most impressive record, but the Mustangs have some momentum this week with four straight wins. They'll be able to keep it fairly close early, but Randall's abundance of firepower will ultimately be too much to handle.. Randall 35, Andrews 21.

Dumas (5-6) vs. Dumas (5-6) Lampasas (9-2), Friday, 6 p.m., Mustang Bowl, Andrews

Dumas is another team that seems to have achieved its goal at the right time, especially on offense, as the Demons turned nine-win El Paso Austin 56-21 in bidistrict. They have moved the ball well all year under the leadership of sophomore quarterback Colton Mills. Lampasas scored 53 against Pecos last week, so this game has the potential to be a shootout. Quarterback Reed Jerome is a legitimate dual threat who has been responsible for 39 touchdowns this season. Based on the numbers, this should be an entertaining match, but in terms of consistency throughout the season, Lampasas gets the edge. Lampas 44, Dumas 28.

West Plains (8-3) vs. Brownwood (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m., Tigers Stadium, Snyder

As far as playoff tradition goes, this is a study in contrasts. Upstart West Plains is making its third postseason appearance in just three seasons as a program, while Brownwood is one of the state's most storied gridiron schools. West Plains has rarely looked like a new program in its short history, as the Wolves have advanced past the first round all three seasons and were able to rest their starters in the second half in last week's loss to Clint. Could that result in a little rust against Brownwood? So far they have shown that they can adapt every week with their increasing experience. Westvlakte 34, Brownwood 21.

– Lee Passmore

Last week: 6-0 (1,000)

Season: 42-18 (.700)

River Road (4-6) vs. Vernon (8-3), Thursday, 7 p.m., PlainsCapital-Park at Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Give a lot of credit to the River Road Wildcats. After a rough stretch through the neighborhood, it would have been easy to give up and go to basketball. Instead, head coach Bryan Welps and his team battled Lamesa in a thriller last week. Welps and his team will have to go the extra mile this week to continue making progress. … Vernon 35, River Road 16.

Dalhart (8-3) vs. Jim Ned (8-3), Friday, 7 p.m., First United Park, Lubbock-Cooper

This matchup features two talented quarterbacks: Kyler Read, who returned in a limited role for the Golden Wolves last week, and Indians sharpshooter Gray Beasley. Dalhart will be hoping to get more out of Read in this game, but will have to rely on the defense to stop Jim Ned's balancing attack. …Jim Ned 30, Dalhart 20.

Bushland (10-1) vs. Paradise, (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Fair Park Stadium, Childress

The winner of this has a good chance of advancing to December. The Falcons haven't been tested in weeks, but have a defense that can keep them in every necessary game. Paradise is on a winning streak of eight consecutive games scoring more than 40 points per game during that stretch. Expect a nice one. … Bushland 34, Paradise 28.

Canadian (8-3) vs. Coahoma (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldogs Stadium, Plainview

Canadians are certainly no strangers to this round of the playoffs and have a lot of experience playing in big games. The Bulldogs are several with QB Boyd Cox and 2,000-yard rusher Jaidyn Vinyard, but the Wildcats eventually get it done. …Canadian 35, Coahoma 21.

Childress (6-5) vs. Wall (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Tigers Stadium, Slaton

This is a rematch of last year's area round match where Wall outlasted the Bobcats in a close match. The Hawks are the regional favorites, but don't expect Childress to go down without a fight. … Wall 37, Nanny 22.

– Kale Steed

Last week: 7-0 (1,000)

Season: 61-12 (.835)

Panhandle (10-1) vs. Stamford (11-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

The second round features two excellent matchups between four of the best the region has to offer. It starts Thursday with the first battle of the top 10 teams when the Panthers take on the very talented Stamford. The Panhandle offense will need to score, but it will be up to the defense to slow down dangerous RB Kaston Vega with receiver Drew Faulks. … Stamford 37, Panhandle 28.

Sunray (11-0) vs. Hawley (10-1), Friday, 8 p.m., Patriots Stadium, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

The second top 10 match will take place on Friday evening. The Bobcats started slow last week, but were able to get things going in the second half against Olton. Sunray can't start slow this week against a very good Hawley team, whose only loss came against Stamford. The Bobcats need to do what they have done all year and that is play physical, balanced football. … Sunbeam 42, Hawley 27.

Gruver (11-0) vs. Iraan (10-1), Friday 7 p.m., Lobos Stadium, Levelland

The Greyhounds have been on a roll all season and will now face their biggest test since Stratford in the district opener. The Braves are excited to get Tristan Griffin back on track. It's up to Gruver's defense to take him away. … Mines 34, Iran 20.

Farwell (5-6) vs. Ropesville (10-1), Friday 7pm, Roughnecks Stadium, Sundown

Don't look at the records and immediately count out the Steers. Farwell has played a very tough schedule and will be ready for the challenge. … Ropes 27, Farwell 21.

Stratford (7-3) vs. Wink (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m., PlainsCapital-Park at Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Here's another barnburner that could easily be a fourth-round matchup, but instead a very good team goes home in the second round. The Elks have found a groove with Bryce Braden in the backfield and Chase Lantelme at quarterback. … Stratford 29, Wink 23.

Wellington (9-2) vs. Collinsville (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Hawks Stadium, Iowa Park

Region II is absolutely stacked and it shows with a very talented Wellington team being paired with area Collinsville. It's no secret that the Skyrockets play physical defense and want to establish the ground game to open up the pass. Sophomore Pirate QB Jaxon Jenkins is the real deal and tough to defend. … Collinsville 28, Wellington 20.

Wheeler (9-2) vs. Muenster (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Burkburnett Bulldogs Stadium

Muenster is considered the No. 1-ranked team in all of Class 2A Division II. The Hornets are led by head coach Brady Carney's son and dual-threat quarterback Casen. Fortunately, the Mustangs' defense has been the backbone of this team all season. Wheeler should be bruised by running back Julius Atherton and the offense will help limit possessions. …Münster 33, Wheeler 22.

– Kale Steed

Last week: 7-1 (.875)

Season: 82-18 (.820)

Follett (7-3) vs. Sands (8-3), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Mustangs Stadium, Benjamin

Two teams peaking at the right time meet in this match, as both were impressive in their bi-district victories last week. Sands is a young team with a lot of team speed. The Mustangs are a scrappy bunch who like to run the ball but can also be effective throwing it. David Meeks is rolling for the Panthers, but Bryan Torres is also playing great and this team will come after you under Rodlee Williamson. This will be a very competitive, hard-fought match, but the best player on the field is Meeks and that is the difference in the score. … Follett 48 Sand 42.

Booker (10-1) vs. Whiteface (11-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Younger Field, Tulia

The Kiowas put to rest any concerns about a physical team by dismantling Springlake-Earth last week. Next up is another physical team: former McLean head coach Clint Linman and his Antelopes. Like McLean, coach Linman has a bruiser in Ethan Kauffman, who has gained 851 yards with 18 touchdowns in the last two games. The Kiowas defense will be tested trying to stop Kauffman. However, Booker's offense is dangerous with Chase Nelson at the helm, who has totaled 3,038 yards and 51 touchdowns. Julian Barton and Adrian Rosales are a dangerous one-two in open space who are difficult to cover. This one will likely be closer than most expect, but the Antelopes win in the end. …Whiteface 64, Booker 56.

Borden County (7-4) vs. Happy (10-1), Friday, 6 p.m., Longhorns Stadium, Lockney

This marks the sixth time in the past decade that these two teams have met in the playoffs, with the Coyotes winning the first four meetings before Happy won in 2021. It has been an up and down season for Borden County with 18 of the players in the program. be a freshman or sophomore. The player to watch is Braden Steele, as the All-State player is dangerous both running and throwing the ball. The recipe for success for Happy is no secret. They want to run the ball effectively to set up the play-action passing game. … Happy 58, Borden County 56.

–Craig Sperry

Last week: 3-2 (.600)

Season: 101-21 (.828)