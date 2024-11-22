HTTA & SDB youth competition successfully organized – Solomon Star News





THE Honiara Table Tennis Association (HTTA) and the Smash Down Barriers (SDB) Youth Competition 2024 were successfully held at the Multipurpose Hall last week. The two-day competition, which started on Thursday, concluded on Friday with an awards ceremony. The competition involved children under 12 and under 15 years of age in two categories: boys' category and girls' category. With the successful organization of the 2024 youth table tennis competition, new champions were crowned in both categories. In the boys' category, James Kado was the winner. He defeated Denton Luda in the grand finals, leaving him to settle for second place. Nelson Jnr settled for third place after beating Adrian Sanga in the third place play-off. The winner in the Girls category Jayla Olea receives her prize from Collin Bemana. In the girls category, Jayla Olea secured first place after defeating Leowysa Sanga in the grand final, helping Sanga settle into second place. Jessie Kausi secured third place after beating Patricia Liuramo in the third place playoff. Presenting the awards was East Choiseul Constituency Officer (CDO) Collin Bemana Qalokisa. Mr Bemana in his remarks highlighted the passion of the MP for East Choiseul and Minister of Finance and Finance Manasseh Sogavares for sports, which he said drives the veteran politician to continue supporting sports in the country. I can say that honorable Sogavare's support of table tennis today is not new, as he himself is a sportsman and at the same time a national leader. He will continue to support sports development in the country. I understand that Honorable Sogavare has supported the HTTA and I can only assure you that he will continue to support you in the future, CDO Bemana said. CDO Bemana further encouraged the youth who were part of the competition to continue their commitment to table tennis. HTTA president and SDB coordinator Kevin Olea told Star Sport after the match that the match was the first of its kind in Honiara. HTTA President Kevin Olea presents a gift to the Collin Bemama. Olea said they were able to organize it with the support of the International Oceania Table Tennis Federation (ITTFO). As Country Coordinator of Smash Down Barriers and Chairman of HTTA, I was very impressed with the way the young boys and girls actively engaged, participated, competed and discovered new skills in this year's competition. Regardless of who the winners and losers are in this year's competition, we are trying to turn the other side of the coin, in that those who have been excluded from other sports are involved in table tennis. I can say that this is a great platform where we can develop young and junior athletes for the future. So we will work closely with the National Federation and the Oceania Table Tennis Federation to prepare our athletes for events next year such as the Junior Championship in Auckland, he added. Olea recognized MP Sogavare for his continued support of table tennis and for his belief in the talents of young people in the field of table tennis and that sports can turn young people in society away from anti-social behavior. By FLOYD TERRY JNR Solomon Star, Honiara

