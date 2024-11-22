Sports
India withdraws from the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup hosted in Pakistan
By Ian Omoro
After failing to get the Indian government's approval for the team to travel to Pakistan, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Wednesday said it is withdrawing the team from the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which will take place in Pakistan.
“While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and decision to do so. The team had trained rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we are prioritizing government guidelines and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India, the board said in a statement.
The event was scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 3 and the Indian team was expected to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday. The Ministry of Sports granted the team a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the event at no cost to the government; However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) could not grant permission.
“We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be allowed to travel to Pakistan. We were supposed to travel to the Wagah border tomorrow. But so far no permission has been received from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed,” Shailendra Yadav, secretary general of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told Press Trust of India on Tuesday.
Yadav stated that the choice could have been communicated to the team earlier, allowing them to avoid the work of selecting the team from a trial.
“They say if the regular cricket team is not safe, how can you be safe there. Of course we will accept the decision. But why hold the decision until the last minute, why not give us a month or 25 days ago notify?” is a process, Yadav said.
Currently, the blind cricket team is staying in New Delhi where they held a 25-day training camp before picking their World Cup team.
It should also be noted that the government has not given permission to the Indian national cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The BCCI alerted the International Cricket Council of India about the inability to travel to Pakistan, and the global governing body passed the information to the PCB. There are already discussions around a potential 'hybrid model'; however, the PCB has not yet approved it.
Yadav stated that hoping for a reversal of judgment, the CABI has maintained open lines of communication with the government representatives.
“We are still communicating with the ministry while we stay in New Delhi. Hopefully there will be a favorable decision even at the last minute,” Yadav said.
The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council said last week that regardless of whether India sends a team to Pakistan for the World Cup, the event will go ahead as planned.
