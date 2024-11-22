STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Edgar defeats Potosi/Cassville 19-0 to repeat as D7 champion | High school sports





MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) The Edgar football team's defense didn't give an inch on a snowy, blustery Thursday. The Wildcats' defense pitched a shutout and Edgar defeated Potosi/Cassville 19-0 in a WIAA Division 7 State Football championship at Camp Randall Stadium as Edgar completed a repeat as D7 champion. The State Championship is Edgar head coach Jerry Sinz's ninth at the school. Edgar won the D7 State Football Championship last year, 36-6, over Black Hawk/Warren. Edgar's offense didn't move the ball much either, scoring 12 points in the first quarter lineup off a fumble and a blocked kick. The Wildcats barely mustered 100 yards of total offense, but Edgar's defense was up to the task defensively. The Wildcats forced three turnovers in Edgar territory and allowed less than 175 yards of offense of their own. Edgar's defense or special teams also accounted for every Edgar score. The decisive score was set up by a Gavin Mauer interception that led to a Maverick Butt touchdown catch from 8 yards out on a fake field goal pass from Tucker Streit to put the Wildcats up 19-0 on a PAT from Jarvis Kofent. Edgar quickly took the lead when Domonic Contreras set the tone with a stunning goal on the opening kick-off of the match. Wildcats linebacker Jase Apfelbeck recovered a fumble on Potosi/Cassville's opening possession and moments later Edgar had a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on a 10-yard pass from Will Hackel. What a story Apfelbeck is for the Wildcats. The senior broke his ankle in Edgar's lone loss this season against Division 5 State finalist Stratford. Apfelbeck returned last week and added a key fumble in the D7 State Championship. Edgar extended his lead to 12-0 on an 11-yard scamper by Maverick Butt, one play after Butt completed a 10-yard halfback pass to Leyton Schuett. Edgar was put in top position on the field after blocking a punt.

