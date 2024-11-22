O'Connor was selected in the Prime Minister's XI team to face India





It is with great pride that Cricket Tasmania can announce that Greater Northern Raiders and Launceston Young Gun Aidan OConnor has been named in the prestigious Premiers XI to take on India in a two-day, day/night match at Manuka Oval on 30 November 2024. After a great start to the Cricket Tasmania Premier League season, impressing in Tasmanian Tigers training and in Second XI matches, OConnor was rewarded for his strong performances with his selection in the Prime Ministers XI squad. His latest Australian opportunity came at last year's ICC Under 19 World Cup, where Australia won the U19s World Cup for the first time since 2010. OConnor will be joined by Australian U19 teammates Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman and Sam Konstas, as part of a wider squad filled with a strong mix of young talent and experienced international players. The match will be played with a pink ball ahead of the Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, which starts on December 6, 2024. Cricket Tasmania General Manager of High Performance Salliann Beams is pleased to see OConnor selected for higher honours. All of Cricket Tasmania is proud of Aidan's selection in the PMs XI, and we are very impressed with how well he has developed over the last 18 months. Are selection on this team is a just reward for how well he has played, and we are excited to see what the future holds for him. Balken said. A media opportunity will be designed with OConnor ahead of the Premiers XI match early next week. The full roster of Prime Ministers XI to play against India is as follows: Jack Edwards (C) (NSW/Manly Warringah District cricket club) Charlie Anderson (NSW/Northern District Cricket Club) Mahli Beardman (WA/Melville Cricket Club) Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club) Jack Clayton (QLD/University of Queensland Cricket Club) Aidan O'Connor (TAS/Greater Northern Raiders) Ollie Davies (NSW/Manly Warringah District Cricket Club) Jayden Goodwin (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club) Sam Harper (VIC/Melbourne Cricket Club) Hanno Jacobs (ACT/Western Suburbs District Cricket Club) Sam Konstas (NSW/Sutherland District Cricket Club) Lloyd Pope (SA/Kensington District cricket club) Matt Renshaw (Queensland/Toombul District Cricket Club) Jem Ryan (Queensland/Ipswich Cricket Club)

