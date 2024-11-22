Which channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? How to watch





Week 12 of the NFL season begins with a Thursday night AFC North showdown between the surprising Pittsburgh Steelers and the surprisingly bad Cleveland Browns. A Steelers team that started the season without many expectations has now won five straight games to move to 8-2 and is coming off a win against Baltimore that cements them at the top of the division. Cleveland is leaning the other way, sitting at 2-8 after a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Pittsburgh is a 3 1/2-point road favorite, while the over-under of 36 1/2 is the lowest over-under in the NFL this week by a significant margin. Who's playing Thursday Night Football tonight? The NFL Week 12 Thursday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns And Pittsburgh Steelers will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. How can you watch Thursday Night Football tonight? The Steelers at Browns game is streaming on Amazon Prime. What time is Thursday Night Football this week? The Commanders at Eagles game starts at 6:15 PM MT/7:15 PM CT. Thursday night football announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the Lincoln Financial Field booth, and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Who will win Thursday night football? The Steelers are a 3 1/2 point road favorite over the Browns NFL Week 12 Odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is at -190 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is at +155. The over/under is set at 36 1/2 points. Steelers on Browns injury report Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Alex Highsmith and tight end MyCole Pruitt are questionable. Cornerback CJ Henders, cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and receiver Roman Wilson are out. Cleveland Browns Tight end Geoff Swaim and offensive tackle Dewand Jones are out. Cornerback Greg Newsome II, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and cornerback Denzel Ward are questionable. Steelers at Browns predictions The line: Steelers 20, Browns 16. With a 3 1/2 point line and an over-under of 36 1/2, the expected outcome is a 20-16 or 20-17 Steelers win. Sportsman: Steelers 23, Browns 13 Matt Johnson writes: “If the Pittsburgh Steelers can cut Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Week 12 could be awful for the Cleveland Browns. Nick Chubb doesn't even look like 75 percent of the player he used after knee surgery and the offensive line Browns will continue to exist.” a tourniquet. Meanwhile, Cleveland's defense has taken significant steps back against both the pass and the run. This should be a dominant Thursday Night Football performance for the Steelers, with the score even closer than what either team looks like. Dime for sports betting: Steelers 23.2, Browns 4.7 The site's formula predicts the Steelers will win the NFL Week 12 matchup against the Browns. ESPN: Steelers have a 53.6% chance of beating Browns on Thursday Night Football The site gives the Browns a 46% chance of winning the Week 12 NFL matchup, with a 0.4% chance of a tie. Dimers: Browns 22, Steelers 20 It reads: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Steelers a 42% chance of winning, while the Browns have a 58% chance of winning.” Bookies.com: Bet on the Steelers to cover against the Browns Bill Speros writes: “The Cleveland crowd would normally be loud and raucous at kickoff. This game will feel as much like a vigil as a Thursday night. I wonder if our friends at the SuperBook in Las Vegas will have an over/under will offer fans shown with bags over their heads. Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards in a 35-14 loss at New Orleans ATS) survived a rock fight with an 18-16 win over Baltimore. Beating the Ravens gives the Steelers a two-game lead in the AFC North's defense of the NFL's bottom 5 in scoring, passing and rushing even getting Russell Wilson to produce even with a total of 39 points.

