Cricket can boost economic growth across the region, Prime Minister Rowley





CARICOM leaders gathered yesterday at the CARICOM Secretariat for the twenty-first meeting of the Prime Ministerial Subcommittee (PMSC) on Cricket.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Subcommittee, Dr. Hon. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, continued his plea to revive cricket in the region.

See the full transcript below:

Today we gather under the banner of new life and the opportunity to deliberate on a game that is not just a sport, but a unifying emblem of identity for our region. And that emblem is West Indies Cricket. I recognize this moment as a turning point where tradition and transformation converge. I trust that you are willing to be transformed, not only on your own behalf, but on behalf of all who see West Indian cricket as the common heritage, the common good.

Cricket, the soul of our Caribbean culture, has enormous potential not only to captivate the hearts, but also to inspire a new generation and unlock new avenues for economic growth across the CARICOM region. But I dare say, colleagues, that this will not happen if we continue to do the same things we have done so far. The things we've done have given us a certain kind of result, scientific and otherwise: if we keep doing the same things, we'll probably get the same results. But I understand that we are all here because we want a different kind of outcome and therefore I assume that we are in fact willing to be transformed. This session here in Georgetown fits perfectly with our broader regional goals of sustainable development at an individual national level and therefore as a regional initiative.

As we look at this together for innovation and for inclusion, let's reimagine cricket as an engine of unity and prosperity, harnessing the legacy of the story to engage youth, foster regional pride and capitalize on modern opportunities to generate of income.

I dare say that cricket as we knew it, we elders growing up, cricket was something that we liked, loved and enjoyed. Today, cricket is a commercial enterprise worth billions that we need to get involved in, if we aren't already. I encourage us to stay focused to ensure we can make strong, actionable recommendations to move this issue forward.

I therefore expect a full deliberation before this meeting. I ask all of us here today to keep an open mind as we deliberate and let us promise not to leave here, having had another meeting, but having had a meeting where certain far-reaching decisions have been made about the work that lies before us. had to transform West Indian Cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2024/11/22/cricket-can-encourage-economic-growth-across-the-region-pm-rowley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos