



Cricket Australia will fly flags at half-mast and black armbands will return to players' uniforms as the sport prepares for the 10th anniversary of Phillip Hughes' dead. Saturday's Sheffield Shield round begins two weeks of commemorations for Hughes, whose life was tragically cut short before his 26th birthday in 2014. Officials have taken a uniform approach across the board, with Hughes' former South Australia team facing Western Australia in Adelaide from Saturday. Hughes' New South Wales youth team will also host Tasmania at the SCG from Sunday, while Queensland and Victoria play at the Gabba. Players will wear black armbands in all three matches, while a moment's silence will also be observed prior to the match on day four of all matches. For the matches in Sydney and Brisbane, Wednesday's final day of play coincides with the 10th anniversary of Hughes' death on November 27, 2014. Officials have chosen to use the Adelaide Test between Australia and India as the best time to celebrate Hughes with the national team while sharing their plans with his family. His death will be marked when that match starts on December 6, almost a decade since Test cricket resumed in Australia following Hughes' death. CA, in collaboration with Hughes' family, have filmed a documentary to mark the occasion, which will be broadcast ahead of play in that Test. There have also been many column inches devoted to the opener, who played 26 Tests for Australia and was earmarked as a long-term regular. “We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said. “We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family in particular felt comfortable attending any memorials and that we appropriately celebrate Phillip's life and incredible achievements.” Hughes' death two days after being hit in the neck by a ball at the SCG in 2014 remains one of the most difficult periods in cricket history. The Macksville junior was one of the most popular members of the national team and remains close to the hearts of a host of Australian players. Off the field his legacy remains strong with Hughes' family still involved with his Angus cattle ranch Four 0 Eight on the NSW north coast. Cricket was initially at a loss as to how to proceed, with Hughes on the verge of forcing his way back into the Australian team when he failed to get out on 63 at the SCG. He was posthumously named as Australia's 13th man for the revamped first Test in Adelaide, where 63 seconds of applause was observed before the match.

