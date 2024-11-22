Former world number 1 doubles Elena Vesnina announces retirement from tennis





Former world number 1 doubles Elena Vesnina announced her retirement from the Hologic WTA Tour in a social media post on Friday. Previously a Top 15 singles player, the 38-year-old Vesnina steps down as one of the most accomplished doubles players in recent times. She is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, winning three majors with Ekaterina Makarova (Roland-Garros 2013, US Open 2014 and Wimbledon 2017) and the 2016 Australian Open mixed title with Bruno Soares. She and Makarova – who were also gold medalists at the Rio Olympics and champions at the 2016 WTA Finals Singapore – were joint No. 1 doubles for four and five weeks in the summer of 2018. Vesnina made her professional debut on the ITF Circuit in Egypt in 2002, and her WTA main draw debut as a qualifier in QuebecCity in 2004.



Getty Images She won her first WTA singles title in Hobart in 2013, and a second winners' trophy on the lawns of Eastbourne the same year. In Grand Slam play, her best singles result was a run to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2016. Her biggest solo achievement came in 2017, when she captured her third and final singles title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Along the way, she defeated Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova – and was rewarded with a career-high No. 13 ranking. After joining forces with Makarova to win the last of her 19 doubles titles in Madrid in 2018 (her eighth at WTA 1000 level), Vesnina gave birth to her first daughter, Elizaveta, in November that year. She returned from two seasons on maternity leave and reached the Wimbledon title fight with Veronika Kudermetova in 2021, as well as the mixed doubles final at Roland Garros and the Tokyo Olympics together with Aslan Karatsev. The Olympics turned out to be the last singles tournament of Vesnina's career, before another break, during which she gave birth to a second daughter, Anna, in May 2023. Earlier this year, Vesnina returned to competition in Madrid, playing with different partners in the clay and grass seasons. Her last match came alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Paris Olympics, with their campaign ending in the first round at the hands of Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.



Getty Images As a little girl, I could not have dreamed that I would be able to play tennis on the biggest stages and achieve such results, Vesnina said. It's time to say goodbye, but I'm just very happy and grateful for all the memories and support I've enjoyed throughout my career – from my fans, my WTA family, my doubles and mixed doubles partners and colleagues on the tour. Tennis has brought me friends for life. In total, Vesnina reached 10 singles finals and 45 women's doubles finals, including 11 at the Slams, dating back to Roland-Garros in 2009. She also reached five mixed doubles finals for that one title. She leaves the game with a doubles win-loss record of 437-235, including seven consecutive Top 10 season finishes and career prize money of $13,052,758.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4172992/former-doubles-world-no-1-elena-vesnina-announces-retirement-from-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos