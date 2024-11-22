Pavel Datsyuk took GM's advice to heart on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame





Pavel Datsyuk sat behind the podium in the interview room and smiled. “Favorite place,” he said. Datsyuk's sense of humor matches his hockey skills, which is saying something considering he was at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday to be feted by the Detroit Red Wings in honor of his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this month. Datsyuk, who was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2016 as salary cap relief before leaving for the KHL in Russia, signed a one-day contract Thursday to retire as a Red Wing. In the evening at LCA, a video tribute was played on the Jumbotron before Datsyuk dropped a ceremonial puck prior to the game between the Wings and the New York Islanders. Datsyuk, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Wings and gold medalist at the Olympics and World Championship with Russia, was picked by the Wings in the 1998 draft in the sixth round, 171st overall. THE NEXT GENERATION:In one month, Marco Kasper has gone from minor to the second line of the Detroit Red Wings Three summers later, he made his first trip to Detroit for development camp. “A fond memory I have is Ken Holland bringing me and Yuri Butsayev to Joe Louis Arena,” Datsyuk said. “Joe Louis Arena is empty, no ice. We're on the second floor. The arena is so big. He tells me: if you practice hard, maybe one day you can play here. I remember this. And actually my season tickets were (eventually) underneath where we were standing.” Datsyuk played for the Wings that fall and the entire 2015-16 season, recording 918 points in 953 games. He won the Cup in 2002 and 2008. His electrifying skills even stood out on the star-studded team of 2001-2002, to the point that he played on par with veteran Brett Hull, who was inducted into the Hall in 2009. “Brett Hull is a great player, I learn a lot from him,” Datsyuk said. “Just throw the puck where he is and he will take care of it. But playing freshman year, we have an incredible team and I can learn from everyone every day. I can turn left, learn, turn right, Lots of great players and they are patient with me and explain things to me even though I don't understand English. These days, Datsyuk, 46, enjoys being a development coach at his old team in Yekaterinburg, Russia, for 16- to 20-year-olds. When they asked him about the NHL, Datsyuk said he told them his former teammates in Detroit “are good players, professional, not only on the ice but off the ice. “Also tell them to enjoy every moment. You never know what's going to happen.' Datsyuk called his time with the Wings “great. I had a good 14 years, good memory.” Contact Helene St. James at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Learn more about the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings Newsletter. Her latest book, The Franchise: Detroit Red WingsA Curated History of the Red Wings, was released in October 2024. Her books, On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft, and The Big 50: The Men and Moments that made the Detroit Red Wings are available fromAmazon, Barnes & Edel and Triumph books. Personalized copies available via her email.

