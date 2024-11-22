Singapore ends decade-long quest for women's team title at SEA Championships





The Singapore women's table tennis team came out on top against Thailand at the Southeast Asian Championships in a historic final PHOTO: TTAT Singapore's decade-long wait to be crowned women's team champions again at the Southeast Asian Championships ended on Thursday evening, as the team of Ser Lin Qian, Zeng Jian, Loy Ming Ying, Tan Zhao Yun and Zhang Wanling came from behind to beat the hosts and defending champions Thailand, 3-2, in a see-saw final. The last time the women's team tasted glory was in 2014, when the event was held in Cambodia, and since then the Republic has finished second twice (2016, 2022) and tied for third once (2018). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no competition in 2020. Ser Lin Qian, 19, was the star of the show as she claimed two valuable points for Singapore, including the match winner. PHOTO: TTAT Approaching the final match knowing the stakes were highest required a focused mindset and a clear plan. We trusted our preparation, stayed disciplined and leaned on the teamwork that got us this far. The key was to stay calm, treat it like any other game and execute our strategies under pressure, Ser said. She added: Winning the title feels absolutely incredible, it is the result of hard work, sacrifice and determination. It's a moment that validates everything we've worked for, and there's no better feeling than celebrating it with the team and our supporters. I am extremely proud of this young team. For most of them, except Zeng Jian, this was their first time participating in a team event, and becoming champions is no small feat. Lin Qian put in an exceptional performance today and Zeng deserves huge credit for her resilience in bouncing back from an earlier defeat to secure the critical point that kept us in the match. I believe this victory will be a huge boost to her self-confidence, said Jing Junhong, head coach of the women's team. PHOTO: TTAT Meanwhile, the Singaporean men, without Izaac Quek and Koen Pang, who are competing in the WTT Finals in Fukuoka, and Clarence Chew, who is busy with his university exams, shared the bronze with Indonesia after being defeated in the semi-finals with a score of 3-1 on Wednesday by host country Thailand, in line with the result of the last edition in 2022. The young team of Josh Chua (23), Nicholas Tan (17), Yang Ze Yi (17), Jaryl Wong (16) and Ellsworth Le (15), already exceeded expectations by finishing second in their group behind Malaysia, that also included Vietnam, Laos and Brunei.

