Sports
Australia at 67-7 against India after 17 wickets fall on the opening day of the first cricket Test
PERTH, Australia (AP) Australia were left reeling at 67-7 in reply to India's 150 all out as the grassy and bouncy Perth Stadium pitch claimed 17 wickets on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar series on Friday.
Skipper and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian attack with 4-17 and fellow fast bowler Mohamed Siraj took 2-17 on a tough batting day.
Left-handers Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc resumed on Saturday with 19 and 6 runs respectively as Australia trail India by 83 runs.
Unseasonal rain had covered the wicket in the week leading up to the Test, resulting in a lush layer of grass to complement the traditional bounce of Perth pitches.
Bumrah ended Nathan McSweeney's 10-ball debut by capturing the opener leg before the wicket. Two overs later he returned to claim opener Usman Khawaja (8) and Steve Smith for nothing after successive balls. Khawaja was caught at second slip by Virat Kohli and then Smith was trapped.
Left-hander Travis Head thwarted Bumrah's hopes of a hit trick but on 11 he played down the wrong line and was bowled off stump to give debutant fast bowler Harshit Rana his maiden Test wicket.
Mitchell Marsh fell to KL Rahul's catch at Siraj's third slip to leave Australia in a similar situation to India in the morning when they won the toss and batted.
Labuschagne was dropped off the second ball when Kohli spilled a simple catch at second slip and then struggled to get on the ball, making two runs off 52 balls before Siraj trapped him in front.
As the shadows lengthened, Bumrah returned for his second spell and immediately removed his counterpart Cummins who had been caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
In the first two sessions, seam bowler Josh Hazlewood broke the back of the Indian batting with 4-29, aided by swing bowlers Starc (2-24), Cummins (2-67) and Marsh (2-12).
Indian had slumped to 73-6 either side of the lunch break before Pant (37) and debutant and top scorer Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) saved face with an eighth-wicket stand of 48 runs.
Scoring runs wasn't easy on a pitch that offered Hazlewood and Starc bounce and lateral movement. who claimed 400 Test wickets between them to become the first Australian new-ball pair to achieve the feat.
It's a good day to be a fast bowler, Starc said. Both teams bowled well today. There was plenty on the wicket, a bit of swing, lateral movement, good pace and carry.
Reddy, 21, hit six fours and a six off 59 balls and took charge of offspinner Nathan Lyon as he grounded him twice quickly and went backwards. He then parried Cummin behind the wicketkeeper for a six before holding his ground until deep mid-wicket, where Khawaja took a running outfield catch. Two balls earlier, Khawaja dropped Reddy while skiing Cummins.
Earlier, Reddy survived a catch at the wicket on 10 after the Australians failed to return a catch down the leg side as the TV replay showed a spike as the ball brushed Starc's gloves.
Pant was unusually circumspect in the company of the junior partner, hitting six and three fours in his 78-ball innings before Cummins had him caught by Smith at second slip.
India were teetering at 51-4 at lunch when the decision to bat first backfired sensationally.
Openers Jashasvi Jaisval (0), Rahul (26), Devdutt Padikkal (0) and star batsman Kohli (5) fell before lunch as India rued its decision to bat.
Rahul opened the batting in the absence of Rohit Sharma and completed 19 3,000 Test runs in his 54th Test match.
Starc in particular was unplayable in his opening period of five over, in which he had lefthander Jaisval caught in the ravine by test debutant Nathan McSweeney.
Hazlewood, who was rested after a three-over burst, returned to the attack to replace Starc and removed Paddikal and Kohli in the space of 15 balls.
Padikkal survived 23 balls playing repeatedly and missing against Starc before Hazlewood had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Carey.
Two overs later, Kohli, who had arrived at the crease to the thunderous applause of a record opening day crowd of 31,302 for a Test at Perth Stadium, was surprised by a Hazlewood delivery that bounced worryingly and flew over the shoulder of the bat to first place. slip Khawaja.
Australia and India are one-two in the World Test Championship Standings.
___
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/india-wins-toss-bats-first-022737268.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The International Criminal Court has ordered the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel
- Speculative, inaccurate: Trudeau govt denies Canadian media report linking PM Modi and S Jaishankar to Nijjar murder plot | News from India
- Walmart reveals impact of Trump pricing plan and social media isn't happy
- Fifth tourist dies in suspected massive methanol poisoning in Laos | BBC News
- Australia at 67-7 against India after 17 wickets fall on the opening day of the first cricket Test
- Captain Tom Moore's family made more than £1 million from the charity
- Festivals and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Indulgence and Guilt-Free Pleasure!
- Trump names Pam Bondi attorney general after Gaetz withdraws
- UK Championship Snooker 2024: Latest scores, results and fixtures as Ronnie O'Sullivan defends his title
- The situation experiences a 2.3 magnitude earthquake – WFSB
- Canada denies links between Nijjar murder and PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval
- Singapore ends decade-long quest for women's team title at SEA Championships