Sports
Alabama Football's Kalen DeBoer can't recruit like Nick Saban and that's not a problem
Kalen DeBoer won't be able to recruit like Nick Saban, and that's not a problem. In today's college football world, Nick Saban couldn't recruit for a long time because he was doing so well. NIL and 'Pay for Play' have changed almost everything about the annual roster structure.
After the dust largely settles on the 2025 signing class by the first week of December, Alabama will likely have a top-five signing class. Now at number 2, based on the On3 industry rankingsAlabama could end up with a No. 1 class. It could also finish lower than No. 2, with other programs throwing around big dollars in pursuit of some of Alabama's highest-ranked verbal commitments.
The days of one program dominating recruiting season after season are likely over. Nick Saban was able to do this for several reasons. He was an excellent recruiter. In addition to the Alabama Crimson Tide brand that could be sold, Saban also had a proven NFL trajectory that elite recruits understood. Even after NIL changed its recruiting, Saban was able to land top recruits without having to outbid other programs.
Saban sold long-term financial returns, but many signing and transfer decisions these days are made on a quick money basis. With all the repeated concerns from programs about a shortage of money, there does not appear to be a shortage of money for many top players. A general estimate is that several dozen FBS football programs and nearly as many Division 1 men's basketball programs have the money to pay what it takes for at least one player.
The war chest results in wider distribution of programs that produce five-star recruits and high-dollar transfers. Alabama signed nine five-star recruits in the class of 2023. Landing more than four or five is now almost impossible. And signing them doesn't mean keeping two of the Tide's highest-ranked five-star players reassigned beyond the 2023 season. Technically it was three, but Kadyn Proctor was lured back.
High school recruiting is unpredictable. Managing roster transfers is even more unpredictable. For the players, decisions are not just about money, but money is often decisive when making final decisions.
Kalen DeBoer will thrive in this era of recruiting and roster building. That statement has already been proven by the success he and his staff had in transitioning the Crimson Tide's 2023 roster to 2024. Good players were lost, as were top signees. But in more than a few cases, what was lost was replaced by better players. In attack, Parker Brailsford and Germie Bernard were upgrades at their positions. With the departure of the NFL and the transfer of Caleb Downs to Ohio State, Alabama's secondary was predicted to be a train wreck. Adding transfers Domani Jackson, Keon Sabb and DaShawn Jones, along with returners Malachi Moore, DeVonta Smith and Bray Hubbard; and four immensely talented freshmen, has turned the defensive backfield into a team strength.
The other reason Kalen doesn't need to recruit DeBoer like Nick Saban is Courtney Morgan. In what has become possibly the second-most important staff position for any team, Morgan is widely considered the best in college football.
