Defensive issues persist as Edmonton Oilers fall 5-3 to Wild

Article content The Edmonton Oilers fell 5-3 to Minnesota on Thursday in a game that was close to the scoreboard for a long time but if you watched the match, you know it was never really that exciting. The Wild were the superior team for more than 50 minutes, if not more. And while the Minnesota offense gave the depleted and overmatched Oilers one upset after another all night long, the Edmonton Power Play continued to struggle.

Article content Here's the story of the tape STUART SKINNER. 4. Didn't look great early. Two passed him in the first inning, but the first was (rightly) disallowed after a Coaches Challenge. The second was also disallowed after Matt Boldy pushed Skinner into the net. I got a little bit of a Devin Shore recording that then sounded in the mail. Strong save from Middleton late in the opening frame. Good initial save on the 2-1 range, but it was the rebound from the uncovered man that beat him. Completely left to his own devices early in the third, he pulled off a big stop on Johansson. The 3-2, 4-2 and 5-2 were all defensive failures for him. CONNOR McDAVID. 5. Got an easy assist on the 1-0. Dangerous chance for an Ekholm pass. Couldn't get a rebound later in the first. Took an Ekholm pass and split the D, but Fleury made a great diving stop. Smooth pass to Podkolzin for a dangerous chance. A few chances to start the third. Led the club in 5v5 CF on 28-14, 67%. One of the few Oilers who looked decent. But the Power Play sputtered again. LEON DRAISAITL. 5. Scored what will likely be the luckiest goal he'll ever score in the NHL, a dump-in that bounced up and down and ultimately eluded a swinging Marc-Andre Fleury for the 1-0 score. Blocked shot. Part of the problem is in the wall of the 1-1. Solid backcheck on Boldy to open the second. I tried to make a pass to a hard attacking Podkolzin, but a Wildstick intervened just in time. A shot and a tire try the first shift of the third. I thought he was hooked in the O-zone prior to the 5-2 goal. One-timer with the net empty. Led the club in shots with four. 65% on draws.

Article content VASILY PODKOLZIN. 5. O-zone penalty in the first period when he tripped Brodin on the forecheck. Nearly released by Draisaitl during a second period flight. Rallyed a McDavid pass but couldn't find a rope. Hard one-timer late in the second after a nice Buchard feed. Strong possession numbers and love his hustle. But at some point he has to score. EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Rough evening. The turnover led to a strange man rushing in the other direction. Didn't get close enough at 1-1 to move the screen in front of his goalkeeper. Nice pass to Podkolzin for a hard one-timer later in the second. I found a few sets of shin guards during third period PP. Ultimately displaced on the man advantage by Ekholm. Four competitions. MATTIAS EKHOLM. 5. Pass to McDavid for a good chance midway through the first. Couldn't get a puck past the wall at 1-1. Fed 97 for a breakaway but was foiled. Spectacular stick prevented an empty goal. The fancy stats don't look good, but Ekholm spent much of the night covering his partner. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 4. Smart stick on a first frame PK. Had the puck in the high slot in the second, but couldn't get a shot away. No assist but a key role in the 5-3 goal. 58% on draws.

Article content JEFF SKINNER. 4. Hit in late second period. Let his check pass him along the wall on the 5-2. Scored the 5-3 by going to the net while the other Skinner was pulled on the other side. You hope this boosts his confidence. KASPERI KAPANEN. 5. Solid preview in the second period. Pulled off a third period PP with hard play on the offensive blue line. He then pulled another in the third by keeping his feet moving. Four hits. Solid debut. BRETT KULAK. 5. A rough physical play in front of his own net allowed Janmark to get a zero point on the PK. Couldn't get a stick on the cross-ice pass that led to the 4-2. Caught up at 5-2. A rare evening on the losing side of HDSCs. TY EMBERSON. 4. Strong defensive play on an oncoming attack from Lauko early in the first. Backed up a bit on the 4-2, but had his man when the puck slid in. Solid stuff on Trenin in the third. Lone man back at 5-2. HDSCs 5v5 1-4. ADAM HENRIQUE. 4. Flat-footed in the neutral zone and therefore unable to get back to the 4-2 with his man (the shooter). Second assist on the 5-3. MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. Very clear on the PK after a strong action by Kulak at the front. CONNOR BROWN. 4. Very clear about the PK. Effective 3rd preliminary investigation period. Then a backcheck helped disrupt a 3-on-1. Three hits. But not much is done with the puck.

Article content JOSH BROWN. 4. Solid defensive stuff on Boldy midway through the second. Shot block on the PK. One of many Oilers who wouldn't clear the 3-2. Big dangers 5v5 1-4. TROY STEKER. 3. Struggled. Puck like a hot potato on his stick on the 3-2 goal. And the next shift another annoying turnover. Third period shot. So are his efforts, but he is asked to take on more than he can easily handle. DERK RIAN. 5. Faceoff win at 2-2. 57% on the dot. A solid enough 10+ minutes. DRAKE CAGGIULA. 5. Physical play up front at 2-2 will not earn him an assist, but without an assist the goal will probably not be scored. Heavy hits in the middle of the ice floored Kaprizov, but the Wild didn't care and Caggiula ended up fighting for his troubles. Primary contact was neither high nor low, although there was occasional knee contact. I agreed with the no-call. Three hits in total. COREY PERRY. 6. Take a puck in the corner, hit it to the other side of the net and bounce it in off a defender for the 2-2. Swung a puck just wide in the third period PP. Primary assist on the 5-3 with a hard reward in the low slot. This team's fourth-line winger is on pace for 16 goals.

Article content The Oilers season record goes to 10-9-2, 22 points, fourth in the Pacific. Now on Topics @klavins. You can also find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and Mastodon at [email protected]. This article is not AI-generated. Recently at The Cult STAPLES: Can a speedster new to Edmonton fill the void now that the regulars are gone? McCURDY: Are the Edmonton Oilers on the right track? LEAVIINS: A special two-way relationship with Oilers Don't miss the news you need to know, add it EdmontonJournal.comAnd EdmontonSun.comto your bookmarks and Subscribe here for our newsletters.

