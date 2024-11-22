Defensive issues persist as Edmonton Oilers fall 5-3 to Wild
Published on November 21, 2024Last updated 6 hours ago5 minutes reading
You can save this article by registering for free here. Or log in if you have an account.
Article content
The Edmonton Oilers fell 5-3 to Minnesota on Thursday in a game that was close to the scoreboard for a long time
but if you watched the match, you know it was never really that exciting. The Wild were the superior team for more than 50 minutes, if not more.
And while the Minnesota offense gave the depleted and overmatched Oilers one upset after another all night long, the Edmonton Power Play continued to struggle.
Advertisement 2
This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.
THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.
Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.
Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.
Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.
Support local journalism.
SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE MORE ARTICLES
Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.
Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.
Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.
Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.
Support local journalism.
REGISTER / LOG IN TO DISCOVER MORE ARTICLES
Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience.
Access articles from across Canada with one account.
Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.
Enjoy extra articles every month.
Receive email updates from your favorite authors.
THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ. REGISTER TO UNLOCK.
Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience.
Access articles from across Canada with one account
Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments
Enjoy extra articles every month
Receive email updates from your favorite authors
Log in or create an account
or
Article content
Here's the story of the tape
STUART SKINNER. 4. Didn't look great early. Two passed him in the first inning, but the first was (rightly) disallowed after a Coaches Challenge. The second was also disallowed after Matt Boldy pushed Skinner into the net. I got a little bit of a Devin Shore recording that then sounded in the mail. Strong save from Middleton late in the opening frame. Good initial save on the 2-1 range, but it was the rebound from the uncovered man that beat him. Completely left to his own devices early in the third, he pulled off a big stop on Johansson. The 3-2, 4-2 and 5-2 were all defensive failures for him.
CONNOR McDAVID. 5. Got an easy assist on the 1-0. Dangerous chance for an Ekholm pass. Couldn't get a rebound later in the first. Took an Ekholm pass and split the D, but Fleury made a great diving stop. Smooth pass to Podkolzin for a dangerous chance. A few chances to start the third. Led the club in 5v5 CF on 28-14, 67%. One of the few Oilers who looked decent. But the Power Play sputtered again.
LEON DRAISAITL. 5. Scored what will likely be the luckiest goal he'll ever score in the NHL, a dump-in that bounced up and down and ultimately eluded a swinging Marc-Andre Fleury for the 1-0 score. Blocked shot. Part of the problem is in the wall of the 1-1. Solid backcheck on Boldy to open the second. I tried to make a pass to a hard attacking Podkolzin, but a Wildstick intervened just in time. A shot and a tire try the first shift of the third. I thought he was hooked in the O-zone prior to the 5-2 goal. One-timer with the net empty. Led the club in shots with four. 65% on draws.
Main news
Receive the latest headlines, latest news and columns.
By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above.
Thanks for signing up!
A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder.
The next issue of Headline News will appear in your inbox soon.
There was a problem logging you in. Please try again
Article content
Advertisement 3
This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
VASILY PODKOLZIN. 5. O-zone penalty in the first period when he tripped Brodin on the forecheck. Nearly released by Draisaitl during a second period flight. Rallyed a McDavid pass but couldn't find a rope. Hard one-timer late in the second after a nice Buchard feed. Strong possession numbers and love his hustle. But at some point he has to score.
EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Rough evening. The turnover led to a strange man rushing in the other direction. Didn't get close enough at 1-1 to move the screen in front of his goalkeeper. Nice pass to Podkolzin for a hard one-timer later in the second. I found a few sets of shin guards during third period PP. Ultimately displaced on the man advantage by Ekholm. Four competitions.
MATTIAS EKHOLM. 5. Pass to McDavid for a good chance midway through the first. Couldn't get a puck past the wall at 1-1. Fed 97 for a breakaway but was foiled. Spectacular stick prevented an empty goal. The fancy stats don't look good, but Ekholm spent much of the night covering his partner.
RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 4. Smart stick on a first frame PK. Had the puck in the high slot in the second, but couldn't get a shot away. No assist but a key role in the 5-3 goal. 58% on draws.
Advertisement 4
This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
JEFF SKINNER. 4. Hit in late second period. Let his check pass him along the wall on the 5-2. Scored the 5-3 by going to the net while the other Skinner was pulled on the other side. You hope this boosts his confidence.
KASPERI KAPANEN. 5. Solid preview in the second period. Pulled off a third period PP with hard play on the offensive blue line. He then pulled another in the third by keeping his feet moving. Four hits. Solid debut.
BRETT KULAK. 5. A rough physical play in front of his own net allowed Janmark to get a zero point on the PK. Couldn't get a stick on the cross-ice pass that led to the 4-2. Caught up at 5-2. A rare evening on the losing side of HDSCs.
TY EMBERSON. 4. Strong defensive play on an oncoming attack from Lauko early in the first. Backed up a bit on the 4-2, but had his man when the puck slid in. Solid stuff on Trenin in the third. Lone man back at 5-2. HDSCs 5v5 1-4.
ADAM HENRIQUE. 4. Flat-footed in the neutral zone and therefore unable to get back to the 4-2 with his man (the shooter). Second assist on the 5-3.
MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. Very clear on the PK after a strong action by Kulak at the front.
CONNOR BROWN. 4. Very clear about the PK. Effective 3rd preliminary investigation period. Then a backcheck helped disrupt a 3-on-1. Three hits. But not much is done with the puck.
Advertisement 5
This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
JOSH BROWN. 4. Solid defensive stuff on Boldy midway through the second. Shot block on the PK. One of many Oilers who wouldn't clear the 3-2. Big dangers 5v5 1-4.
TROY STEKER. 3. Struggled. Puck like a hot potato on his stick on the 3-2 goal. And the next shift another annoying turnover. Third period shot. So are his efforts, but he is asked to take on more than he can easily handle.
DERK RIAN. 5. Faceoff win at 2-2. 57% on the dot. A solid enough 10+ minutes.
DRAKE CAGGIULA. 5. Physical play up front at 2-2 will not earn him an assist, but without an assist the goal will probably not be scored. Heavy hits in the middle of the ice floored Kaprizov, but the Wild didn't care and Caggiula ended up fighting for his troubles. Primary contact was neither high nor low, although there was occasional knee contact. I agreed with the no-call. Three hits in total.
COREY PERRY. 6. Take a puck in the corner, hit it to the other side of the net and bounce it in off a defender for the 2-2. Swung a puck just wide in the third period PP. Primary assist on the 5-3 with a hard reward in the low slot. This team's fourth-line winger is on pace for 16 goals.
Advertisement 6
This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The Oilers season record goes to 10-9-2, 22 points, fourth in the Pacific.
Now on Topics @klavins. You can also find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and Mastodon at [email protected]. This article is not AI-generated.
Recently at The Cult
STAPLES: Can a speedster new to Edmonton fill the void now that the regulars are gone?
McCURDY: Are the Edmonton Oilers on the right track?
LEAVIINS: A special two-way relationship with Oilers
Don't miss the news you need to know, add it EdmontonJournal.comAnd EdmontonSun.comto your bookmarks and Subscribe here for our newsletters.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos