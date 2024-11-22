Son Dong-woon, member of the highlight of the group, brings a new charm with table tennis entertainment.

Son Dong-woon will be on MBC's every1 variety show, which premieres on the 26th, without hesitation! He appears in Pingpong Stars (hereinafter referred to as “Pingpong Stars”).

Ping-Pong Stars is an entertainment program in which table tennis-loving stars and a team of coaches of table tennis legend medalists form a team with the aim of participating in the “Korea Table Tennis President's Cup Championship” and growing to spread over 100 days all sports table tennis. Son Dong-woon and 14 other players and coaches such as Hyun Jung-hwa, Yoo Nam-gyu, Kim Taek-soo, Yoo Seung Min and Seo Hyo-won will participate.

Son Dong-woon will show great growth in Ping-Pong Stars. He took his first step into the table tennis world and it is said that he even set up a table tennis table in the company office to build his skills and burn his passion.

Highlights member and all-round entertainer Son Dong-woon has been active in various fields, such as entertainment, drama and musical. Expectations are high on what kind of performance and charm Son Dong-woon, who challenged table tennis through this 'Ping Pong Stars', will bring joy to viewers.

Meanwhile, Son Dong-woon's highlight, this year's fifth mini-album “SWITCH ON”, which marks its 15th anniversary, was successfully released, and the solo concert tour “LIGHTS GO ON, AGAIN” was successfully completed. Recently, he communicated with fans through stage greetings commemorating the release of the live concert film 'Highlight: Lights Go On, Again in Cinema', various college festivals and his own content 'Highlight's Shoot-Off'.

MBC every1 starring Son Dongwoon. Blast without hesitation! Ping-Pong Stars' will premiere on the 26th at 11:30 PM.

[Son Jin-ah, MK Sports reporter]