Spore couple Koen Pang and Izaac Quek's fairytale series ends in the semi-finals of the World Table Tennis Final





SINGAPORE – Koen Pang and Izaac Quek's fairytale run at the US$700,000 (S$942,000) World Table Tennis (WTT) Final ended with an 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 defeat to the Japanese number one 6 Shunsuke, world number 6 Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka in the men's doubles semi-finals on November 22. The home favorites will play in the final on November 23 against Alexis and Felix Lebrun, number 2 in the world. The French siblings defeated teammates Florian Bourrassaud and Esteban Dorr 12-10, 11-6, 11-3 in the other semi-final. Earlier in the prestigious season-ending tournament, Pang and Quek caused a seismic shock at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Fukuoka when they defeated China's No. 1 and defending champion Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng in the opening round on November 20. . Since starting their partnership in 2022, Pang and Quek have gone from strength to strength, winning men's doubles gold at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. They also reached the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the 2023 and 2024 Singapore Smash respectively, losing to Chinese defending champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin both times. On October 12, they won a surprise silver medal at the Asian Men's Doubles Table Tennis Championships and rose to No. 10 in the world rankings. They qualified for the WTT Finals as the seventh highest ranked partnership among eight eligible pairs. This is their second appearance at the tournament after the 2023 edition in Doha, Qatar, where the duo, the first locally-born Singaporeans to participate in the event, lost 3-0 to the Lebrun brothers in the first round. Before the event was renamed the WTT Finals, the Republic had performed admirably in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Grand Finals. In addition to previous medals, Gao Ning and Yang Zi claimed the men's doubles crown, while Li Jiawei and Sun Beibei were the women's doubles champions in Macau in 2008. Two years later, Feng Tianwei won the women's doubles title in South Korea. Feng then teamed with Yu Mengyu for the women's doubles gold in 2012 in China, where current men's national team coach Gao and Li Hu won the men's doubles title, which they retained the following year in the United Arab Emirates. Playing in the WTT Finals resulted in Pang and Quek being unable to join their teammates at the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships from November 19 to 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. But after receiving his share of the US$4,250 prize money for reaching the semi-finals, Quek is set for a whirlwind week as he is also entered for the ITTF World Youth Championships from November 22 to 29 in Helsingborg, Sweden. The 18-year-old, who won silver in the U-19 boys' doubles with Japan's Sora Matsushima and the U-19 mixed doubles with Germany's Annett Kaufmann in the 2023 edition, lost to China's eventual three-time champion Lin Shidong in the U-19. boys singles last 16 will also play in all three events this time. He will team up with compatriot Ser Lin Qian in the under-19 mixed doubles from November 24, and team up with Romanian Darius Movileanu in the under-19 boys' doubles from November 25, with the singles kicking off the following day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/spore-pair-koen-pang-and-izaac-queks-fairytale-run-ends-in-semi-finals-of-world-table-tennis-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos