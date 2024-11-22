Blog: Noah Kelly during the runs in Melbourne

By Noah Kelly

I was delighted to score a number of points which contributed to the win for Beaumaris in our most recent completed match, against defending champions South Caulfield.

I finished with 71 not out in a four-wicket win, chasing 232 against a side who had won the Southern Bayside competition for the last few years and were unbeaten in our match against them.

I played a lot more positively in that match than, for example, in our match against Murrumbeena, when I finished with 69, but we just missed out on winning.

It helped that we had to go with six over from the start, and I got a few away early, which gave me confidence.

Myself and our captain, Adam Bull, set up just over 100, but I slowed my pace when he got out. We lost quite a few wickets, so I had to take some responsibility and stick with it until the end. I knew as long as I was there at the end, we would do a good job chasing it.

Luckily, things fell into place, which they hadn't done earlier in the season.

We are currently in the middle of a two-day match and will be batting tomorrow against St. Brigid's St. Louis, who we bowled out for 190 last Saturday. We were currently sixth in the rankings and this is our sixth round. Hopefully we can get on the road a bit now.

That's something we were able to do in the early stages of the T20 competition, which was played here in Melbourne during the week. Were defending champions and have won two out of two so far.

I'm really enjoying exploring my T20 game. It's a lot of fun. I would say my development in that has accelerated in the last two years – I scored a T20 century in the twos this year.

I feel much more comfortable opening the at bat or batting in the top three. But if I can develop my skills by starting at five or six and striking from the start, it will certainly broaden my game.

I have done wicketkeeping in most of the matches for Beaumaris but not at the moment because I got a blow on the finger against South Caulfield.

We had to bring last year's goalkeeper out of retirement to fill in for one game, but we actually forgot to tell him it was a two-day game. So he does two days in 32 degree heat. That was pretty funny.

I see my retention as a big part of my game.

I first did it as an Under 11 because I realized how terrible a bowler I was!

I wanted to join the game and I fell in love with it.

It keeps you involved and gets you used to the fields.

I'm glad I got the chance to make it a full season here, and it's a big challenge considering the different conditions here, with the heat and all.

I'm working hard on it this week. I train twice a week and play on Saturdays. I'm getting a high catch volume, which will hopefully put me in a good spot next summer.

How do I see myself as a cricketer?

If you ask me again in four or five months, I would like to say a wicketkeeper batsman. Right now I would say I am a hitter who can also be picked as a goalkeeper in a team.

There are a lot more T20 opportunities now, and I think my commitment can take me into that side of the game.

Someone like a Tom Kohler-Cadmore picked it up quite late in his career and was picked up and kept in a few franchises including the Hundred and the Yorkshire Blast team when he was with us. But I don't want things like this to be the ceiling I have under my belt.

I want to be a goalkeeper day in and day out.

If I can aim to become Yorkshire's third choice goalkeeper that would be a great goal. If necessary, I can keep the first or the second in, and my at-bat would obviously be part of that.

I've spoken about my enjoyment of playing T20 cricket and exploring that side of my game, but there's no doubt that red ball cricket is still my favorite format.

I would consider it more important to be part of an Ashes winning team than to be part of a T20 World Cup winning team. That's just because of how difficult and rewarding Test Cricket is.

It is the real test of every cricketer. If they can be a Test Match player for a long time, that's very difficult to do. But there's no reason why you can't do both.

Adam Lyth is a great example of this, someone who works on it day in, day out in all formats. He has played Test matches and now plays in the franchise world.

His ability to switch between the two is remarkable.

He scores so many T20 runs for Yorkshire even coming off a red ball match, and vice versa.

Someone like him is a great role model for myself, especially as a southpaw at the top of the order.

With that in mind, I'm really looking forward to the two test series coming up. Australia vs India starts today, with New Zealand and England next week.

I have a members ticket for day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, and I will probably try to get tickets for days three and four as well.

It will be a very exciting series.

Nathan McSweeney is going to open the batting for Australia and there is so much talk about that here.

I actually played against Sam Konstas, who was talked about as a possible option, and he destroyed us when I played for the Young Lions against Australia at Loughborough last August.

He got an 80 against us one day and then came back and batted at six the next day and hit 104 off 66 balls. It was ridiculous. I thought he would be picked in these tests after seeing that.

Virat Kohlis' form is also a hot topic

For me, Australia has the edge mainly because of their bowling attack. I'm going for 4-1.

Back to those Young Lions matches. Another player who played for England in it was Freddie McCann.

In the space of almost 12 months he has gone from making his debut for Notts – against Yorkshire in a Blast match at Headingley in July – to doing very well in all formats and now playing for the England Lions in South Africa.

It shows that if you can work hard, perform well and continue to back up your performance, selections will come. It's a great lesson for all of us.

As far as England's Test series is concerned, there is no doubt that New Zealand has its tail up after beating India in India. But the way Brooky played in Pakistan will give them flashbacks to the last time England were in New Zealand and he hit 186 off 176 balls in Wellington.

I think it will be a fairly even series, but the way England are playing is such a great spectacle. I think they will win.

I haven't met the other Yorkshire lads in Melbourne yet: Ben Cliff, Harry Duke and Will Luxton. They are just a little bit outside of the city where I am. But in a few weeks we have a fitness test day, which will be fun.

I certainly don't envy the boys doing their fitness work and hitting the hard yards in Headingley while it's snowing outside. But now that they are back in training and a few matches behind them, the excitement is already increasing.

I'm not sure if I can make it with the full mullet I currently have when I get home. But that's what I have now, after one of the Beaumaris guys came through the locker room and restyled himself for me.