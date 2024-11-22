Ranking strength of schedule for the College Football Top 25 Playoff, from weakest to strongest

With two weeks left in the regular season, the race to the College Football Playoff is warming up. Tuesday marked the third ranking appearsand the strength of the schedule will become an even bigger talking point in the run-up to the final Top 25.

Much of the conversation about the power of the schedule revolves around it Indiana And Georgia. The Hoosiers schedule ranks 106th in the country, according to ESPN's FPIwhile the Bulldogs are ranked #1. However, IU came in Tuesday at No. 5, while UGA was at No. 10, adding to the debate surrounding the rankings.

Although the CFP outsources data SportSource analysisexecutive director Rich Clark saidthat data is not available to the public. As a result, ESPN and its FPI are a way to gauge the caliber of each team's opponents as of Week 13. Here you'll find the strength of each College Football Playoff team's schedule, ranked from weakest, to strongest, to so far.

Army SOS: 133

CFP Top 25 Rankings: 19

Army is one of the last remaining undefeated teams and went on to secure a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship Marines loss last week. However, the Black Knights have a chance to make some noise on Saturday when they take on No. 6 seed Our Lady at Yankee Stadium.

Remaining games: Our Lady, UTSA, Tulan (AAC Championship)

Indiana SOS: 106

David Banks-Imagn images

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 5

On to the first 11-0 start in program history, Indiana has become the story of college football in Year 1 under Short Cignetti. However, the strength of the Hoosiers' schedule has been called into question after coming in at No. 5 this week, but they can make a statement this week against State of Ohio in Columbus.

Remaining games: State of Ohio, Purdue

UNLV SOS: 100

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 24

Early in the year, UNLV It looked like it could qualify for a bid to the College Football Playoff before any losses Syracuse And Boise State. But the Rebels jumped back up the rankings this week with two games remaining despite having the third-weakest strength of the schedule among the Top 25 teams.

Remaining games: San Jose State, Nevada

Tulane SOS: 96

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 20

A week means 13 bye Tulan has just two games remaining, including the American Athletic Conference title game. The Green Waves only suffered two losses State of Kansas And Oklahomaalthough the strength of the scheme is just within the Top 100.

Remaining games: Memphis, Army (AAC Championship)

SMU SOS: 86

Jerome Miron | Image images

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 13

During the first year in the ACC, SMU has only one blemish on his resume, a loss for BYU. The Mustangs want a shot at a conference title, but the strength of the schedule is a major concern for the committee and a reason they sit just outside the Top 12.

Remaining games: Virginia, Cal

Notre Dame SOS: 82

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 6

A loss for Northern Illinois is the biggest point of discussion for Our Ladywhich suddenly finds itself in position to host a College Football Playoff game if the rankings hold up. However, the strength of the Fighting Irishs' schedule also ranks No. 82 in the country heading into the Army match on Saturday.

Remaining games: Army, USC

Boise State SOS: 77

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 12

Boise State enters week 13 pole position for the Group of 5s College Football Playoff bid. The Broncos, led by Ashton Jeantyhope to become one of the five highest-ranked conference champions and secure the automatic spot in the 12-team field.

Remaining games: Wyoming, State of Oregon

Colorado SOS: 74

Mark J. Rebilas | Image images

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 16

A year after winning just four games, Deion Sanders has Colorado at 8-2 and in position for an appearance in the Big 12 title game. The Buffaloes came in at No. 16 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and their strong schedule ranks in the Top 75 of ESPN's FPI rankings.

Remaining games: Kansas, State of Oklahoma

SOS state of Iowa: 72

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 22

At one point a Top-10 team, two losses fell away The state of Iowa to No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Cyclones have played only one ranked opponent at the time of their match, which is part of the reason their power is ranked No. 72 in the schedule, according to ESPN's FPI.

Remaining games: Utah, State of Kansas

Arizona State SOS: 67

Patrick Breen | The Republic | USA TODAY NETWORK

CFP Top 25 Rankings: 21

Don't look now, but here comes State of Arizona. The Sun Devils improved to 8-2 with a win State of Kansas a week ago and still have a chance to make a move BYU loom Saturday in what is now a crucial Big 12 showdown.

Remaining games: BYU, Arizona

Miami SOS: 54

CFP Top 25 Rankings: No. 8

Miami had said goodbye last week after the first defeat of the year Georgia Tech. Still, the Hurricanes have a Heisman Trophy contender in the bag Cam Ward lead their high-powered offense and will remain in contention in the ACC for the final two weeks of the season.

Remaining games: Wake up forest, Syracuse

BYU SOS: 53

CFP Top 25 Rankings: 14

BYU was one of the biggest surprises in this week's rankings, dropping eight spots to No. 14. The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season against Kansas last week and will prepare for a ranked opponent this week State of Arizona to try to climb back up the rankings.

Remaining games: State of Arizona, Houston

The strength of the schedule of the remaining CFP teams

Clemson | SOS: 46 | CFP Ranking: 12

Oregon | SOS: 43 | CFP Rankings: No. 1

Texas | SOS: 38 | CFP Ranking: No. 3

Penn State | SOS: 35 | CFP Ranking: No. 4

Ole ma'am | SOS: 29 | CFP Ranking: No. 9

State of Ohio | SOS: 28 | CFP Ranking: No. 2

Texas A&M | SOS: 24 | CFP Ranking: No. 15

Illinois | SOS: 23 | CFP Ranking: No. 25

Missouri | SOS: 21 | CFP Ranking: No. 23

Tennessee | SOS: 17 | CFP Ranking: No. 11

Alabama | SOS: 16 | CFP Ranking: No. 7

South Carolina | SOS: 8 | CFP Ranking: No. 18

Georgia | SOS: 1 | CFP Ranking: No. 10

With two weeks left in the season, the strength of the schedule will become even more prominent. The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on December 8.