How will China impact the future of climate change? You might be surprised

The two biggest climate polluters in the world are China and the United States.

The US is preparing for a second presidential term for Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax and federal investments in climate solutions a “hoax.” green new scam .

In China it's a different story. China has made it clear that it intends to lead the way in producing climate solutions and selling them around the world.

China is the world's largest producer of renewable energy and is almost building two-thirds of all large-scale wind and solar energy according to the nonprofit Global Energy Monitor.

And China is spreading climate solution technologies across developing countries. Today, if you walk into an electric vehicle showroom in Colombia, the Dominican Republic or Kenya, the car on offer is likely made in China.

They have created a situation where it is good for them to sell clean energy technologies to the world, says Alex Wang a law professor at UCLA, focused on China's climate policy. It's very good economically, it's good reputation, and it's good for the environment.

But while China is now the largest producer and distributor of climate solutions technologies and a major moneymaker for its troubled economy, the country still gets more than half of its energy from coal. That also happens to be the dirtiest fossil fuel, says Li Shuo director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society, a nonprofit organization.

As world leaders gather at the annual meeting United Nations Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, countries see the US under a lame Biden administration with less influence. Meanwhile, China signals an expanded role in climate diplomacy and continued leadership in international climate investments, despite its complicated relationship with coal.

China's steady long-term investments in climate solutions will make it harder for the US to compete in these industries, Li says. The US does not want to enter into a table tennis match with China because the US cannot win that game, he says.

Good for the planet and the Chinese economy

For the Chinese government and its private sector, investing in climate technologies makes business sense. The Chinese economy is in a delay but the country's climate and energy sector is a bright spot stimulating economic growth .

The Chinese government invested in climate technologies 15 to 20 years ago that are now paying off, Wang says. They dominate solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles, he says.

In September alone, China installed approx 20 gigawatts of solar energy according to the Chinese government. That's enough electricity for about 3.6 million American households. Throughout 2023, the US added to this approximately the same amount of solar energy: 19 gigawatts according to the US government.

Now China is making profits by selling climate technologies such as electric vehicles in Southeast Asian, African and Latin American markets.

There is a business strategy and a diplomatic strategy here, says Li. Climate investments and technology sales are not only money makers, but also help China build diplomatic ties.

In a speech at the UN climate summit in Azerbaijan said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said China has mobilized more than $24 billion for developing countries since 2016 to help their response to climate change.

Li says China is signaling it will take more of a leadership role in ensuring that developing countries that have done the least to cause global warming get much-needed climate funds.

Meanwhile, the US is expected to withdraw from climate diplomacy under Trump. Under his first term Trump pulled the US out of the global climate treaty, the Paris Agreement. President Biden signed an order on his first day in office bringing the US back to the agreement. Climate experts expect Trump to remove the US again.

The comparison of renewable energy plus coal

As part of the Paris climate agreement, countries must announce targets to further reduce their own climate pollution by 2035. The hope is that all pollution cuts will together limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to 20th century average global temperatures. late 19th century. Beyond that limit, extreme weather events such as heat waves and storms are expected to become much worse, scientists say.

For the world's biggest polluter, the scale of China's pollution reduction will have global implications, Li says. It is, I think, really the most important issue of all to decide whether the world has a chance of staying at 1.5 degrees, he says.

There are some good indicators that China will make major cuts. In 2020, the country promised to start building 1,200 gigawatts of sustainable energy in 2030 about the same electricity generation capacity of the entire United States . China recently announced that it has achieved this goal, six years ahead of schedule .

On the other hand, China has built many coal-fired power stations domestically in recent years, he says Ye Huang China researcher at Global Energy Monitor. Last year, China was responsible for 95% of coal-fired power stations built groundbreaking works .

Yet she says China isn't fully utilizing all that coal energy that's warming the planet. Instead, the country is increasingly using coal-fired power plants as a backup when solar or wind power plants fail, or when there is less hydropower available due to drought, says Jeremy Wallace professor of China studies at Johns Hopkins University.

You might think that if you built a large power plant, you would run it all the time, Wallace says. In fact, the average Chinese coal-fired power plant runs at about 50 percent capacity. That is, half of the time it is in operation and half of the time it is not in operation.

But there are regional forces pushing to keep coal as a major part of China's energy mix and preserve millions of jobs in the coal sector. To achieve its climate goals, China will have to take these forces into account, Li says.

In this respect, China is not so different from the United States. China has its own West Virginia, Li says. You have local interests, you have important provinces heavily dependent on coal .”

A global green race

Despite headwinds from coal interests, many climate experts are optimistic that China will adopt an ambitious target to reduce climate pollution.

China's climate pollution is expected to rise only 0.2% This year, many will speculate that pollution levels will peak soon, perhaps even next year. Wallace and Li expect China will announce a 2035 target that will reduce climate pollution by 25% to 30% from the country's peak.

It is unclear whether the US will announce its target in the remaining weeks of the Biden administration.

Li says an ambitious Chinese target would be a win for the planet, China's economy and climate solutions technology. It will actually facilitate the further growth and deployment of renewable energy and other clean technologies, Li says, putting China even further ahead of the global green economic race.