India vs Australia Head to Head in Test Cricket; View updated statistics through 2024





India and Australia share one of the most intense rivalries in Test cricket, with a rich history spanning decades. Their head-to-head record, as of 2024, stands at 107 Test matches between the two teams, with Australia leading 45 wins to India's 32. While Australia has a stronger record overall, India has made significant progress in recent years, especially on its own soil. The first Test between these two teams took place in 1947, and over time the encounters have become synonymous with memorable performances and dramatic runs. India have achieved remarkable success in Australia in recent years, winning back-to-back Test series in 2018/19 and 2020/21, both by a 2-1 margin, a feat previously unthinkable for the Indian team on Australian soil. READ| Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 India Squad: Captain, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounder, coach and other staff IND vs AUS Head to Head Test Records The two cricket giants, India and Australia, have faced each other 107 times in Test cricket. In this fierce rivalry, Australia has the upper hand with 45 wins while India has won 32 matches. Of the remaining meetings, 29 ended in a draw and one match ended in a draw. Related stories Statistics India Australia Matches played 107 107 Matches won 32 45 Lost games 45 32 Pulls 29 29 Tie 1 1 Win% 29.90% 42.05% IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Statistics in Australia Statistics India Australia Matches played 52 52 Matches won 9 30 Lost games 30 9 Pulls 13 13 Latest result India won by 3 wickets (Brisbane; January 2021) – Last five results IND won – 2; AUS won – 1; Drawing – 2 – IND vs AUS Head-to-Head at Optus Stadium This will be the second time that India and Australia will face each other at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Their first meeting at this venue came during the 2017-18 series where Australia triumphed over India by 146 runs. Nathan Lyon was the standout performer in that match, taking an impressive eight wickets to lead his team to victory. Statistics India Australia Matches played 1 1 Matches won 0 1 Lost games 1 0 Most runs in IND vs AUS Tests in Australia Seizure Competitions Running Average Highest score 1950s 100s Ricky Ponting (AUS) 15 1893 86.04 257 7 7 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 20 1809 53.2 241* 7 6 Virat Kohli (IND) 13 1352 54.08 169 4 6 Most wickets in IND vs AUS Tests in Australia Bowler Competitions Wickets Average Nathan Lyon (AUS) 15 60 37.11 Kapil Developer(IND) 11 51 24.58 Anil Kumble (IND) 10 49 37.73 Both India and Australia are gearing up for what could be a defining series in Test cricket, with each match having significant implications for both teams. Fans of both sides will be watching eagerly, hoping to see their team continue to build on the rivalry's storied history. READ| Ind vs Aus BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy) 2024-25: Watch Live Streaming from India, US, UK & Other Countries

