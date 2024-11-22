Stamford football dominates Panhandle in region round playoff game





(This story has been updated to add new information.) WOODROW The Stamford football team won the Region I-2A Division I area championship Thursday night, defeating Panhandle 49-13 at First United Liberty Park. The Bulldogs (12-0, 5-0) and Bobcats (10-2, 4-1) met in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs after Panhandle defeated New Home and Stamford beat Sonora in the first round. Senior running back and linebacker Kaston Vega scored five rushing touchdowns for Stamford, running for nearly 200 yards to lead the Bulldogs to a win. More:Bushland, Randall volleyball teams advance to Class 3A, 4A state championship games More:Live Scores: Regional round playoff football updates for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle More:2024 Texas High School Football Playoffs: Big Country Area Rounds (Nov. 21-23) Game-changing plays After a quiet start to the first quarter, Stamford scored 21 straight points in just over three minutes of playing time. Vega scored two of the Bulldogs' first three scores, with senior quarterback Christian Duran also notching a rushing touchdown in the opening frame. Vega and senior Cle Whitfield both scored rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. But Panhandle got on the board late in the first half to give Stamford a 35-6 lead at halftime. Vega scored twice more in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 49-6 lead early in the final frame. The Panthers managed another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but were unable to threaten Stamford's lead as the Bulldogs cruised to a 49–13 victory. They said it Stamford head coach Wayne Hutchinson: “(Kaston Vega is) just an incredible football player, both on the offensive side of the ball and on the defensive side of the ball. He's just relentless. He refuses to go down as a running back and he refuses to be blocked as linebacker. He's a great kid off the field, but also on the field I'm glad he's on our team.” Stamford running back and linebacker Kaston Vega: “Since we played on Thursday last week, we had time to watch film that Friday. We had a little more time to prepare for these guys. We all played a lot of good, tough games all season.” That said, we were kind of used to it. They took the box, so we took the box too. So as you can see, we got three interceptions. We can still play the long ball. I'm a bit used to the kind of fouls we can handle.” Panhandle running back Rush Walterscheid: “Playing for coach (Dane) Ashley, it's a whole different story, man. I've grown really close to him. We've known each other pretty much my whole life. I'm going to miss this team and miss him so much.” a lot of.” Next With the win, Stamford advances to the regional round of the playoffs, where they will face either Cisco or Abernathy, who play at Colorado City on Friday. Region I-2A Division I Area Championship Game Stamford 49, Panhandle 13 Stamford 21 14 14 0 49 Panhandle 0 6 0 7 13 SCORING SUMMARY 1st quarter S Kaston Vega 1-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 5:54 S Christian Duran 12-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 4:21 S Kaston Vega 58-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 2:41 2nd quarter S Kaston Vega 14-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 8:54 S Cle Whitfield 19-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 3:54 P Broxton Robinson 34-yard pass to Caden Armes (two-point conversion failed); 1:02 3rd quarter S Kaston Vega 21-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 7:07 S Kaston Vega 38-yard run (Cle Whitfield kicks GOOD); 1:09 4th quarter P Rush Walterscheid 29-yard run, (Cooper Brinkley kicks GOOD), 4:54

