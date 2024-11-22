Bears complete game at NCAAs







Katja Wiersholm produced her deepest run in the NCAA individual championships with her singles round of 16 on Thursday in Waco.

WACO, Texas California Women's Tennis All-American Katja Wiersholm lost at Baylor on Thursday in the NCAA Singles Championship round of 16, ending the Golden Bears' postseason campaign. Thirty-third-ranked Wiersholm, who became an All-American on Wednesday as she advanced to the round of 16, fell to 32nd-seeded DJ Bennett of Auburn 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the Hurd Tennis Center. This is how the first half of the season ends for the Bears, who had four Wiersholm senior student-athletes, Lan Mi And Jessica Alsola and sophomores Mao Mushika compete in the NCAA individual championships, with Cal tied for most competitors (3) in NCAA singles. The Bears gained valuable experience in the postseason, with Mi and Mushika playing singles for the first time and claiming first-round victories, and Wiersholm posting the deepest individual NCAA run of her career. Alsola and Mushika, who had each played with different partners in the previous NCAA Doubles Championship, earned more playing time together in their first season as a doubles pair by reaching the national tournament at Baylor. “We had a great fall overall as a team,” Cal head coach Amanda Augustus said. “We had three Bears reach the second round of the NCAA singles. Lan has really improved a lot in the year and a half she has been with us. She qualified for the NCAAs and was almost an All-American. She had a fantastic tournament. Mao also had a great win on the first day, playing doubles with Jessica and has now made three individual appearances at the NCAAs. Yesterday, Katja earned All-America status, which was great several bears for NCAAs and are doing well here . “We had other Bears who were very, very close to the NCAAs and just missed out, so I think we'll be well represented when the rankings are announced at the end of the fall. Overall, I was pretty pleased with us.” postseason' and how we happened this fall.” The Bears will begin the dual-match season in January. NCAA Singles Championship Cal Results

November 21 2024, in Waco, Texas

Hurd Tennis Center Single round of 16 No. 32 DJ Bennett (Auburn) def. No. 33 Katja Wiersholm (Cal), 7-6(5), 6-3 Stay informed For more coverage of the bears, follow them on@CalWomensTennis), Instagram(@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook(/CalLadiesTennis).

