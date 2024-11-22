Where to watch NCAA field hockey today: channel, time, schedule, live stream for semifinal games

It's championship weekend for collegiate hockey, with four teams still in the hunt for the NCAA title.

No. 1 North Carolina returns to the semifinals led by alum Erin Matson, who is looking for her second consecutive title in her second season at the helm. The Tar Heels will face fourth-seeded Saint Joseph's, which defeated Princeton 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Northwestern, which is also eyeing a third straight championship appearance. After losing the title game to UNC last year, Tracy Fuchs' team is eager to get back to the top of the national standings. The Wildcats will face unseeded UMass, which defeated No. 3 UConn in the first round before defeating Harvard 1-0 to reach the semifinals.

Which teams deserve a place in Sunday's final? Here you can watch today's NCAA field hockey semifinals, including channel, time, schedule and livestream information.

Where to watch NCAA field hockey today

TV channel: N/A

N/A Live stream:ESPN+

The 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament can be viewed on ESPN platforms. The semifinals will air live on ESPN+, and the national championship game will air nationally on ESPNU.

NCAA hockey semifinal start times

Date: Friday November 22

Friday November 22 Times:12:00 noon| 3 p.m

Both semifinal games will take place Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with North Carolina playing its first game against Saint Joseph's at noon before Northwestern faces UMass at 3 p.m.

NCAA hockey tournament schedule, 2024 results

Opening round

Wednesday November 13th

Game Result Host 1 Delaware 2Fairfield 1 (OT) North Carolina 2 Miami (Ohio) 2Vermont1 Northwest

First round

Friday November 15

Game Result Host 3 No. 1 North Carolina 4Delaware0 North Carolina 4 Duke 1Maryland 0 North Carolina 5 No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Lafayette 0 Saint Joseph 6 UMass 2No. 3 UConn 1 UConn 7 No. 2 Northwest 9Miami (Ohio) 2 Northwest 8 Princeton1Boston College 0 Saint Joseph 9 Harvard1Syracuse 0 (OT) UConn 10 Virginia 2,Michigan1 Northwest

Second round

Sunday November 17

Game Result Host 11 No. 1 North Carolina 3,Duke 0 North Carolina 12 No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Princeton0 Saint Joseph 13 UMass 1Harvard0 UConn 14 No. 2 Northwest 3Virginia2 Northwest

Semi-finals

Friday November 22

Game Match up Host Time (ET) Stream Semi-final 1 No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Saint Joseph's Michigan 12:00 noon ESPN+ Semi-final 2 No. 2 Northwestern vs. UMass Michigan 3 p.m ESPN+

Championship

Sunday November 24th

Game Match up Host Time (ET) Television/streaming Championship Winner SF1 vs winner SF2 Michigan 1:30 p.m ESPNU,ESPN+,Fubo

NCAA hockey tournament champions history

Here are the results of the last 10 NCAA hockey championship finals: