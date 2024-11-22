Where to watch NCAA field hockey today: channel, time, schedule, live stream for semifinal games

It's championship weekend for collegiate hockey, with four teams still in the hunt for the NCAA title.
No. 1 North Carolina returns to the semifinals led by alum Erin Matson, who is looking for her second consecutive title in her second season at the helm. The Tar Heels will face fourth-seeded Saint Joseph's, which defeated Princeton 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Northwestern, which is also eyeing a third straight championship appearance. After losing the title game to UNC last year, Tracy Fuchs' team is eager to get back to the top of the national standings. The Wildcats will face unseeded UMass, which defeated No. 3 UConn in the first round before defeating Harvard 1-0 to reach the semifinals.
Which teams deserve a place in Sunday's final? Here you can watch today's NCAA field hockey semifinals, including channel, time, schedule and livestream information.
Where to watch NCAA field hockey today
- TV channel: N/A
- Live stream:ESPN+
The 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament can be viewed on ESPN platforms. The semifinals will air live on ESPN+, and the national championship game will air nationally on ESPNU.
NCAA hockey semifinal start times
- Date:Friday November 22
- Times:12:00 noon| 3 p.m
Both semifinal games will take place Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with North Carolina playing its first game against Saint Joseph's at noon before Northwestern faces UMass at 3 p.m.
NCAA hockey tournament schedule, 2024 results
Opening round
Wednesday November 13th
|Game
|Result
|Host
|1
|Delaware 2Fairfield 1 (OT)
|North Carolina
|2
|Miami (Ohio) 2Vermont1
|Northwest
First round
Friday November 15
|Game
|Result
|Host
|3
|No. 1 North Carolina 4Delaware0
|North Carolina
|4
|Duke 1Maryland 0
|North Carolina
|5
|No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Lafayette 0
|Saint Joseph
|6
|UMass 2No. 3 UConn 1
|UConn
|7
|No. 2 Northwest 9Miami (Ohio) 2
|Northwest
|8
|Princeton1Boston College 0
|Saint Joseph
|9
|Harvard1Syracuse 0 (OT)
|UConn
|10
|Virginia 2,Michigan1
|Northwest
Second round
Sunday November 17
|Game
|Result
|Host
|11
|No. 1 North Carolina 3,Duke 0
|North Carolina
|12
|No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Princeton0
|Saint Joseph
|13
|UMass 1Harvard0
|UConn
|14
|No. 2 Northwest 3Virginia2
|Northwest
Semi-finals
Friday November 22
|Game
|Match up
|Host
|Time (ET)
|Stream
|Semi-final 1
|No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Saint Joseph's
|Michigan
|12:00 noon
|ESPN+
|Semi-final 2
|No. 2 Northwestern vs. UMass
|Michigan
|3 p.m
|ESPN+
Championship
Sunday November 24th
|Game
|Match up
|Host
|Time (ET)
|Television/streaming
|Championship
|Winner SF1 vs winner SF2
|Michigan
|1:30 p.m
|ESPNU,ESPN+,Fubo
NCAA hockey tournament champions history
Here are the results of the last 10 NCAA hockey championship finals:
|Year
|Champion
|Second place
|2023
|North Carolina
|Northwest
|2022
|North Carolina
|Northwest
|2021
|Northwest
|Freedom
|2020
|North Carolina
|Michigan
|2019
|North Carolina
|Princeton
|2018
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|2017
|UConn
|Maryland
|2016
|Delaware
|North Carolina
|2015
|Syracuse
|North Carolina
|2014
|UConn
|Syracuse
