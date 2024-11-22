Virat Kohli went off early as India struggled in the opening session





Earlier, India's quest to reconquer Australia on its own soil started inauspiciously. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the tourists were bowled out for 150 just before tea at Perth Stadium despite a daring stroke play from Rishabh Pant. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and number 3 Devdutt Padikkal both failed to score in their first Test innings in Australia. Having previously been presented with his first wide green cap by former Test coach Darren Lehmann, McSweeney needed just 13 balls to spring into action, taking a comfortable catch at the gully of Starc's bowling to remove Jaiswal. India's young prodigy, who came into the series with a Test average of 56.28, went hard at a ball outside his stump but could not control it. Starc and Hazlewood (both 2-10 from eight overs) were brilliant in the opening session on a bouncy Perth pitch, the latter removing Padikkal after a miserable 39-minute stay at the crease. Padikkal's dismissal left Kohli in trouble at 2-14, a situation that was far from ideal for the Indian superstar given his woes of late. Kohli has been a shadow of his former self for the past five years, just two centuries. Hazlewood worked Kohli over before India's most dangerous batsman guided a rising delivery to Usman Khawaja at first slip and departed for five from 12 balls. Australia is celebrating following Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of Virat Kohli. Credit: AP Kohli's premature departure left India reeling at 3-32, and their predicament worsened when Rahul was assessed 26 behind. Australia thought Rahul had picked off a delivery from Starc but it was not given out initially. The home side immediately overturned the decision, and it was overturned after the video replay service Snicko showed a spike as the ball passed the bat. Loading However, Rahul clearly felt that the bat had hit his path along the way, and the decision left him visibly upset as he walked off the field shaking his head after appearing to protest towards the umpire. Early replays of the broadcast did not show footage of the ball passing the bat, raising questions about whether Snicko had picked up the sound of the bat. Hotspot no longer exists, with broadcasters using snicko and giving replays to the third referee to make decisions. The umpire is looking for conclusive evidence and there were a few gremlins where he didn't get some of the camera angles he wanted, said former Test referee Simon Taufel on Channel 7. In my opinion the ball grazed the outside edge. When shot that way there was a spike with the bat away from the pad.

