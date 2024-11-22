Tuscaloosa is breaking ground on the expansion of a major tennis complex





By WVUA 23 news reporter Callie Cassady Jaycee Park is temporarily closed due to the ongoing construction of an $11.2 million tennis complex, along with additional park upgrades. Jaycee Park is in Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner's District 5, and he said it will draw new crowds to the park. Once completed, the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center will include 17 tennis courts, a new pavilion, lighting, a walking path and restrooms. Tyner said the park will offer other amenities for everyone. Tuscaloosa Tennis Director Mike Goldammer reflected on how far Alberta has come. “Since then, look at the transformation that is about to take place,” Goldammer said. “The beautification of this entire area is phenomenal.” Alberta was hit hard by the tornado of April 27, 2011, which destroyed 60% of the area. Fast forward to 2024, and the Tuscaloosa City Council has stated that rebuilding this community has always been a top priority. “Motto, mine was just one block at a time and we did it with the fountain, the gate, the new fire station, the police station, the new performing arts academy, the tennis center,” Goldammer said. Construction of the complex is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025. {JP}

