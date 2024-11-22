Live Cricket Update – AUS vs IND 1st Test





Jasprit Bumrah ended the day with figures of 10-3-17-4Associated press WHAT A DAY. An absolutely brutal blow for any batsman facing the fast bowlers today. Two brilliant, skilful attacks with a high degree of seam movement from start to finish, with the occasional ball popping up awkwardly. Australia ended the day trailing by 83 runs with just three wickets in hand. They didn't expect anything like this when they bowled out India for 150, but this can happen under extreme circumstances, especially when the opposition also includes a man called Jasprit Bumrah. The last ball of the day sums it up. Mitchell Starc on strike, and he strengthens the pitch on the leg side with a leg gutter. Starc is a reluctant mover of his feet at the best of times, and now the pitch is positioned in such a way that the threat of the short ball gets into his head and pushes him back even more. Starc probably knows the field is set for some sort of bluff, and with Bumrah it's very likely the bluff will be the completely slower ball. But all the reasoning you can do happens in the mind. The body only obeys muscle memory. The slower ball comes out, and a half tap, half jab sends it back towards the bowler. Would have been the perfect Bumrah moment to end the day with a c&b completing a five-for. Doesn't quite carry though, but what a bowler. How did India put itself in this position? Two things come to mind. First, they won what could have been an important coin toss. Bumrah said he expected the pitch to be at its best for batting early, and to rise faster under the sun. That may have happened during the day, making negotiations over the Indian seams movement much more difficult. Secondly, India finish with four bowled or lbw dismissals from their seven wickets. All 10 wickets that Australia took in the meantime were taken. In both 2018-19 and 2020-21, one of the keys to India's success was how well they attacked the stumps compared to the Australian bowlers. Today's evidence shows this is happening again. However, there is still a long way to go, first in this Test match and then in the series. We couldn't have asked for a more gripping start and we hope the rest of this series is just as good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/australia-vs-india-2024-25-1426547/australia-vs-india-1st-test-1426555/live-match-blog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos