Asian Cricket Council inks deal with Sony Pictures Networks India for media rights for 2024-2031





The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has entered into a media rights agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), also known as Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, from 2024 to 2031. This agreement includes broadcast and digital rights to all ACC tournaments for the next eight years. The acquisition will strengthen SPNI's sporting portfolio by adding rights to the England and Wales Cricket Board, New Zealand Cricket and Sri Lanka Cricket. This important agreement represents a significant increase of 70% over the previous media rights cycle, underscoring the growing global interest in ACC Asia Cup tournaments. Star India, the current media rights holder, had paid $80-90 million for the 2016-23 cycle, making this new deal a substantial advance. The partnership includes all editions of the Men's and Women's Asia Cups, Under-19 Men's and Women's Asia Cups, and the Men's and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This partnership will provide comprehensive and inventive coverage of key Asian cricket tournaments across television, digital and audio platforms. The auction started with a base price of $170 million, which included both television and digital rights. This comprehensive package includes broadcast rights to the Asia Cup tournaments for both male and female teams, as well as competitions for under-19 and emerging teams. Notably, JioStar was also part of the bidding process. This media rights agreement is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup remains a cornerstone of cricket excellence, bringing together the best talent from the region. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans around the world,” said Jay Shah, President, ACC.

