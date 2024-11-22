Chargers-Broncos switched to Thursday Night Football in Week 16





The bright lights love the Bolts. The NFL announced Friday that the Chargers Week 16 matchup the Broncos are now being played Thursday night football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is now at 5:15 PM (PT) on December 19. Tickets for the primetime game can be found here. This is the first time it has even included a game Thursday night football. The Week 16 matchup features two division rivals, both vying for playoff spots in the AFC. As of Week 12, the Chargers are currently available sits at 7-3 and keep seed No. 5 in the AFC play-off photo as the top Wild Card. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 6-5 and in seventh place as the third and final Wild Card team. The chargers already defeated the Broncos back in Denver during Week 6. The Bolts roared out to a 20-0 halftime lead behind a dominant defense and a stellar performance from Justin Herbert through the first two quarters. The Week 16 matchup will be the Chargers' first primetime home game Thursday night football since 2021. The Bolts were originally not scheduled to play on Thursday in 2024, but will now play on that day for the seventh straight year.

