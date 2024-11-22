Flames Tennis earns historic doubles victory at NCAA Championships

Joaquim Almeida and Siwanat Auytayakul made Flames tennis program history Thursday, earning Liberty University's first-ever victory at the NCAA Tennis Individual Championships before falling in the second round. The Flames pair defeated California's No. 25 duo of Carl Emil Overbeck and Theo Dean before being ousted by Florida State's No. 41 team of Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane.

The Flames pair came out strong in the round of 32 on Wednesday, jumping to a 6-4 first set over Cal's No. 25 pair. The Bears duo responded with a quick 6-3 second set, forcing a third set tiebreaker. Liberty took an early lead and came out on top with a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) win.

The first-round victory marked the first-ever NCAA Men's Tennis Individual Championships win in program history. The duo of Almeida and Auytayakul were the first doubles duo to qualify for the event. Former Flames Sam Matheson (2016) and Nicaise Muamba (2019) each qualified for the singles championship, but were unable to earn a victory.

The Liberty pair faced the No. 41 pair of Florida State in the second round. The Flames pair initially fell behind 2-0 and fought back to a 3-3 draw in the first set before dropping the opening set 6-3. Liberty roared to a 4-0 lead in the second set, but the Seminoles pair responded by tying the set at 5-5. The Florida State duo kept their foot on the accelerator to seal the 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Almeida, a senior, and Auytayakul, a freshman, earned an 8-3 record playing together this fall. The pair went 5-0 at the ITA Atlantic Regional, including a semifinal win over Old Dominion's No. 8 pair of Codie and Connor Van Schalkwyk, leading to an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

The Flames fall season officially comes to an end with a 1-1 record at the NCAA Championships. Liberty prepares to open the spring season with a home doubleheader on Jan. 18 against Richmond and Radford.