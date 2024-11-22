Ice hockey elevates AHA play in Lindenwood





Syracuse at Lindenwood: November 22 – 5:00 PM EN | November 23 – 2:00 PM EN | Maryland Heights, Mo.

Friday livestream: FloHockey

Friday live stats: LindenwoodLions.com

Saturday livestream: FloHockey

Saturday's live stats:LindenwoodLions.com November 22 – 5:00 PM EN | November 23 – 2:00 PM EN | Maryland Heights, Mo. Twitter:@CuseICE

Instagram:@CuseICE

Syracuse ConnectionS: Comments | News | Grid | Schedule

Lindenwood links: Comments | News | Rooster | Schedule Puck drop -Syracuse continues AHA conference play with a trip to Maryland Heights, Missouri to play Lindenwood on Friday at 5 p.m.

-The first series of the season against the Lions concludes on Saturday with a puck drop at 2 p.m.

-Both games will be played at FloHockey at Lindenwood Ice Arena. Live stats are available at Lindenwoodlions.com.

– The Dutch team returns to the ice after sweeping RIT, including a 1-0 shutout victory. Bryn Saarela recorded her first multi-score appearance in a Syracuse uniform, scoring twice in game one of the series. The Syracuse offense posted its first shorthanded score of the season. Tennity Ice Pavilion set a new attendance record for the season with the highest crowd of the year on November 15. In game two, Celia Wiegand set a new career high with seven blocks and the Dutch recorded their third shutout of the season.

– Syracuse and Lindenwood have not met since Jan. 29, 2022. Friday marks the 36th meeting between the two teams.

-With a 13-3-1 road record against the Lions, the Dutch team is prepared for the opponent.

– The Orange and the Lions will switch locations when they meet again at the Tennity Ice Pavilion on January 31 and February 1. Can't score without the puck -Scoring without the puck is never easy and the Dutch have performed well in the circles so far in 2024.

-Syracuse has won 336 of 684 matchups this year, with a winning percentage of 49.1 percent. The team ranks 24th nationally in faceoff winning percentage.

-Thanks to their draw victories, the Dutch now rank in the mid-twenties in scoring defense (25), conceding just 2.5 goals per game.

In attack they rank number 33 and score an average of 1.9 goals per match.

– Tatum White ranks in the top 20 nationally in faceoff wins. White has won a total of 131 and ranks 23rd in power play goals entering this weekend.

– Syracuse has defeated its opponents in the faceoff circle in six of 10 games so far this season. Climbing graph – Graduate student and captain Tatum White is one of the program's all-timers in the faceoff circle.

– Since the 2020-2021 season, White has won 993 ties, which ranks him sixth all-time in program history. She is just fourteen wins away from the top five, while Stefanie Marty (2008-2011) ranks fifth with 1,006 faceoff wins.

– White is averaging over 200 faceoff wins per year, which would put her well over 1,000 for her time in Block S, with a potential shot at number four (Margot Scharfe | 1,139).

– Allie Kelley continues to storm the Syracuse all-time career saves record. Her 1,519 saves are currently eighth all-time in program history. Kelley now ranks seventh all-time in program history, closing in on Jenesica Drinkwater (1,573) for sixth and Arielle DeSmet (1,622) for fifth all-time at Syracuse.

-Kelley is the active career leader with 3,742 saves, including her time at Quinnipiac and St. Anslem. She currently ranks 4th all-time in NCAA history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cuse.com/news/2024/11/21/ice-hockey-ramps-up-aha-play-at-lindenwood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos