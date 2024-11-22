Men's tennis advances to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles and Doubles with two





Waco, Texas Texas Men's Tennis advanced two spots to the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships in Waco on Thursday. Freshmen Timo Legout earned a top-five victory by defeating No. 5 Colton Smith of Arizona, 6-3, 7-6 (4), in singles, as he and sophomore Lucas Brown qualified for ITA All-America honors by reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 1-0 (5) win over Baylor's Marko Miladinovic and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen on their home court. In singles, Legout opened with a 3-0 run after a break in the second game. That would be all he needed as the rest of the set remained on serve, despite three of the last four games going to two. In the last game, Legout trailed 15-40, but rallied for the lead and the win. After Smith held out in the opening game of the second set, Legout was behind again in both of his next two service games, first 0-40 and then 15-40, but he came back in both to keep the match on serve. It was also 15-40 on his next serve, and although he fought back to deuce, this time Smith secured the break for a 4-2 lead, which he extended to 5-2 on his next serve. After this, Legout trailed 15-40 in his fifth service game in a row, but for the fourth time he recovered and won. That would be the start of a 3-0 run that tied the set, 5-5, and the next two games remained on serve until the tiebreak. There, Legout trailed 2-0 and 3-1, but he responded with a 5-0 run for a 6-3 lead before winning 7-4. He will next face No. 55 Spencer Johnson of UCLA on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. In the doubles Legout and Brown overcame a set deficit for the second day in a row. The first set remained on serve all the way to a tiebreak, with only one deuce point landing on Texas' serve in the third game. In the break Legout and Brown moved out to a 4-1 lead, but Miladinovic and Poulsen slowly retreated until they caught the Longhorns, 6-6. Texas retook the lead on the next point, but Baylor closed the set with a 3-0 run for the win. The first six games of the second set also remained on serve until the Longhorns collected the first break for a 4-3 lead. They consolidated that for 5-3 on their next serve, and although the Bears were able to hold serve at a deuce point to keep the set going, 5-4, Legout and Brown also held on to take the set to win and send the match to a second. Superbreaker from the third set. Similar to the first set tiebreaker, Texas moved to a 4-1 lead, and once again Baylor came back to tie the game, this time at 4-4. From then on, however, the Longhorns put distance between themselves and the Bears with a 4-0 run for an 8-4 lead before going on to win, 10-5. Legout and Brown face Ohio State's Bryce Nakashima and William Jansen on Friday at 3:00 PM CT. Tournament Central Live stats Live video (ESPN+ subscription) 2024-25 NCAA Men's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships Singles Round of 16 November 21 9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) final 3 seed #5 Colton Smith (ARIZ), 6-3, 7-6 (4) Doubles round from November 16 to 21

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (OFF) final Marko Miladinovic/Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (BU), 6-7 (7), 6-4, 1-0 (5) Singles quarter-finals November 22 9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) vs. #55 Spencer Johnson (UCLA), 10am CT Doubles Quarter-finals November 22

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (UT) vs. Bryce Nakashima/William Jansen (OHST), 3:00 PM CT Note: The most recent ITA rankings were released in August, ahead of the Fall Games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/11/21/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-advances-two-to-ncaa-singles-and-doubles-quarterfinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos