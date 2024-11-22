No. 12 Women's Hockey Blanks Robert Morris, 5-0 – Penn State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.The No. 12 Penn State womens ice hockey team (12-3-0, 5-0-0 AHA) blanked Robert Morris (5-9-1, 0-4-1 AHA), 5-0 in the opening game of the series on Friday afternoon. Maddy Christian led the way for the Nittany Lions as she scored two goals on the day. HOW IT HAPPENED Stella Retrum found the back of the net by going top shelf from the left circle off a feed from the wall by Kendall Butze to put Penn State ahead 1-0 with 17:26 left in the first frame.

Stella Retrum found the back of the net by going top shelf from the left circle off a feed from the wall by Kendall Butze to put Penn State ahead 1-0 with 17:26 left in the first frame. Shortly after, a pass from the right side in the offensive zone by Brianna Brooks fell into the stick of Maddy Christian as she fired the second goal of the game from the slot to give Penn State a 2-0 lead with 12:41 remaining in the first period.

Brooks then closed out the frame as Leah Stecker fed the puck to the left side to Outwater. She then found Brooks as she tipped in the goal in front of the net to give the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead with 3:16 left in the frame.

In the second frame, while Penn State was short-handed, Christian weaved her way past defenders from center ice and fired a back-handed short-handed goal to put Penn State ahead 4-0 with 9:16 left in the period.

Tessa Janecke had the final say in the closing minutes of the frame as a pair of passes around the offensive zone by Katelyn Roberts and Lyndie Lobdell fell into the stick of Janecke on the bottom right circle. She then ripped a goal from one knee to give the Nittany Lions the 5-0 lead and the victory. GOALTENDERS Junior Katie DeSa captured her third shutout victory of the season after stopping 20 shots attempted at her. Her record improves to 9-3-0 this year.

Junior Katie DeSa captured her third shutout victory of the season after stopping 20 shots attempted at her. Her record improves to 9-3-0 this year. Robert Morris goalie Lauren Phillips registered 38 saves on 43 shots. Her record drops to 1-5-0 on the year. STATS AND NOTES Penn State captures their sixth straight win of the season to improve their record to 12-3-0 overall and 5-0-0 in AHA play. Their overall record sits second in program history for the most wins through 15 games.

Penn State captures their sixth straight win of the season to improve their record to 12-3-0 overall and 5-0-0 in AHA play. Their overall record sits second in program history for the most wins through 15 games. The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1-1 in their last nine matches against the Colonials.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1-1 in their last nine matches against the Colonials. This is the third shutout victory over Robert Morris in program history.

This is the third shutout victory over Robert Morris in program history. Outwater picked up her third multi-point game of three points or more with three assists on the day.

Outwater picked up her third multi-point game of three points or more with three assists on the day. Christian upped her goal streak to six with two goals on the day. Her short-handed goal was her second of the season.

Christian upped her goal streak to six with two goals on the day. Her short-handed goal was her second of the season. Brooks registered an assist and a goal which placed her at 97 career points.

Brooks registered an assist and a goal which placed her at 97 career points. DeSa tallied her sixth career shutout victory, which places her solely in third place in program history in career shutouts.

DeSa tallied her sixth career shutout victory, which places her solely in third place in program history in career shutouts. Janecke is sitting at 121 points with her goal today. She sits 16 points behind the all-time leader in Natalie Heising with 137.

Janecke is sitting at 121 points with her goal today. She sits 16 points behind the all-time leader in Natalie Heising with 137. Penn State outshot Robert Morris 43-20. The Nittany Lions have outshot their opponents in every game this season. UP NEXT Penn State looks for the series sweep of the Colonials on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. Get all of the latest updates on Penn State women’s ice hockey by following @PennStateWHKY on Twitter, “liking” the Penn State Women’s Ice Hockey page on Facebook and following @pennstatewhky on Instagram.

