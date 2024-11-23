NFL flexes Week 16 'Thursday Night Football' matchup as Broncos-Chargers bump Browns-Bengals





One of the biggest mid-season schedule changes N.F.L History will take place next month. Friday has the N.F.L announced that the Week 16 game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be removed from “Thursday Night Football” and replaced by the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers. This is the first time the league has used the flexible scheduling of “Thursday Night Football,” which the league established in 2023. It gets a match that will certainly have better playoff implications in a prime-time slot, while also changing travel plans for the league. fans of four teams just days before Christmas. As it stands now – four weeks before Thursday, December 19 – the 3-8 Browns traveling to face the 4-7 Bengals is hardly as tasty as a matchup between the 6-5 Broncos and 7-3 Chargers in the SoFi Stadium for what could be a battle for AFC's postseason positioning. Browns at Bengals now takes place on Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 PM (Fox). The Thursday, December 19 game between the Broncos and Chargers will air on Amazon Prime. The league struggled all week with whether to reschedule the game. Factors such as detailed broadcasting rules and competitive advantages regarding rest and exercise competitions during a holiday week were all taken into account. The NFL introduced flexible scheduling for “Thursday Night Football” after owner approval in May 2023, and a high bar always had to be met for a game to be scheduled to be scheduled for relaxation. First, the league had to make the decision no fewer than 28 days after kickoff. Only games between weeks 13 and 17 would even be eligible for Thursday flexing. And only two Thursday night games could be canceled all year. The NFL wanted to pass Thursday night's flexibility during the March 2023 league meetings, but team owners ultimately decided to table the measure. The league initially wanted only 15 days' notice instead of 28. Owners were largely divided until Giants owner John Mara called the idea “abusive” to paying customers, sources told CBS Sports at the time. Asked about fans whose travels would be affected by such a drastic change in scheduling, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it was a “very, very important point.” “Every owner in that room lives and breathes sensitivity to those fans,” Jones said. “But only 7% of our fans have ever been in a stadium. Seven percent. So you have a lot of fans – a large majority of fans who are there – and this is good for them.” The NFL, its fans and broadcast partners are used to Sunday night flexibility. For nearly two decades, the league has occasionally moved Sunday afternoon games to the Sunday primetime slot. Last year, the league allowed flexible work for Thursday and Monday night games. None of last season's Thursday night games were ultimately adjusted, but the league did make its first Monday night flex. The league dumped Chiefs at Patriots in Week 15 for Eagles at Seahawks. In week 17 there could also be some bending. The Seahawks face the Bears on Thursday, December 26, and a decision on that game doesn't have to be made until next week. There are also currently five matches scheduled, three of which will be played on Saturday and the other two on Sunday. Those five games – Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Colts-Giants, Chargers-Patriots and Falcons-Commanders – will be scheduled “at a later date during the season,” per the league's flex policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-flexes-week-16-thursday-night-football-matchup-as-broncos-chargers-bumps-browns-bengals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos