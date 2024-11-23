Oxnard tennis courts are getting a makeover

OxnardThe City Council approved an agreement with KYA ​​Associates for improvements to the Oxnard Tennis Center during its Tuesday, Nov. 19, meeting.

THE Council approved $1.543 million in project funds to design and construct the Oxnard Tennis Center and Mayor John Zaragoza to fund $1.397 million with a $27,948 contingency for engineering, inspection, surveying and project management.

The eight tennis courts at the Oxnard Tennis Center on the south side of Community Park West will be redesignated as eight tennis courts and twelve pickleball courts based on public demand for an underserved part of Oxnard.

The project is tentatively scheduled to start in early 2025 and continue until fall 2025 if there are no delays, supply chain issues, site unforeseen circumstances or weather issues.

Senior Construction Project Manager KJ May presented the improvements resulting from $1.5 million in ARPA funds and will rehabilitate the existing eight tennis courts.

The city's Department of Cultural and Community Services requested that the existing courts be redesigned into a combination of six and 12 pickleball courts at the public's request, he said.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was published on Tuesday, August 13, and he said all proposals were due and opened by September 26, and had received one bid from KYA Services. TDY's bid did not respond.

Based on the available information and research, staff believes KYA Services is capable of completing the project, May said. KYA Services' bid was within the city's scope and project amount for the proposed improvements for the eight existing courts.

He said staff will work closely with the Oxnard Tennis Center, Department of Cultural and Community Services representatives and local stakeholders affected by the work to inform them of the project schedule.

Councilman Gabe Teran asked how long the courts would need to be replaced and found that the courts have been showing wear and tear for a long time and need to be repaired.

When I served on the Parks and Rec Commission from 2017 through 2021, I toured and found two courses that had significant cracks and needed repairs, Teran said. I believe the estimate for the two courts was well into the six figures, so these costs are not surprising. After a recent visit to the center they are up and running and people are using them regularly. There is a contracted entity of people who provide services that come in and provide services for the tennis center.

He noted that two courts are unusable because they are cracked and the tennis ball does not fly properly.

“We're almost cheating ourselves by serving the public who use these tennis courts,” he said. In the past there were tournaments and league matches, and there will be less if the courts are unusable.

Councilman Oscar Madrigal said it is a wonderful topic.

Maybe this time next year people will take advantage of it, he said.

Councilman Bert Perello asked if they plan to add pickleball and make the center a dual-use facility without spending more money.

The idea of ​​this design project is to turn the existing eight courts into a combination of pickleball and tennis courts, based on public demand, May said. We contacted the Recreation Department, asked for feedback, and came up with an ideal number of tennis and pickleball courts. We still have to go through the design process; then provide a final number for the design.