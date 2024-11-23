Sports
Shocking New World No. 1 is crowned in the tennis rankings as Emma Raducanu rises
The battle to end the WTA Tour year as world number 1 was comfortably won by Aryna Sabalenka, but the alternative tennis rankings suggest the US Open champion has a major challenger for the top spot heading into 2025.
Sabalenka's wins at the Australian Open and US Open were backed up by dominant performances during the WTA Tour season, with her year-end No. 1 ranking confirmed before playing her final match at the WTA Finals.
Yet the Belarusian star could not add the lucrative end-of-season tournament in Saudi Arabia to her list of big wins in 2024 as she was defeated by Coco Gauff in a thrilling semi-final in Riyadh.
Gauff's opponent in that final was the hugely impressive Chinese star Zheng Qinwen, who was a standout player in the women's game in 2024, winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris and confirming that she is a consistent performer who can challenge the best players in the world. playing tennis.
Zheng reached the final of the Australian Open in January and the quarter-finals of the US Open, while also backing up her WTA points tally by reaching the semi-finals of the China Open and the final of the Wuhan Open.
She claimed $5,559,555 in prize money in 2024 and finished the year as world number 5, but she has risen to the top of the women's rankings in the alternative UTR Rating.
This rating is endorsed by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and uses an algorithm that calculates the rankings based on recent form rather than the calculation of the year-round ATP rankings.
Wins against higher-ranked players are worth more on the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA rankings, meaning they provide a more accurate reflection of current form at the top of the game.
The UTR rankings are based on current form over recent weeks and months and do not reflect results from a year ago. The system was created to promote fair and competitive play in the tennis world.
All players, regardless of age, gender, geography or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.
The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight into the top echelons of the game.
The method used to calculate the UTR rating explains why Zheng ranks so high on the latest UTR list, with Coco Gauff's victory against Sabalenka and Zheng seeing her capture the WTA Finals title and the American leaping to No. 2 on the list.
Iga Swiatek is at number 3 in the UTR rankings and Sabalenka comes in at number 4, just ahead of Elena Rybakina.
A resurgent Paula Badosa is at number 6, with Karolina Muchova at number 7, Emma Navarro at number 8, Jessica Pegula at ninth and Mirra Andreeva at tenth.
This list also suggests that Britain's Emma Raducanu deserves to be ranked higher than the 58th spot she rose to in the WTA rankings after a solid comeback year.
Raducanu showed good form for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup as she won all three of her singles matches in the final in Malaga and she is ranked number 25 in the UTR Ratings, one place behind her compatriot Katie Boulter.
The UTR ratings always generate a lot of discussion when they are updated, and Sabalenka's low ranking in the current list is as big a talking point as Zheng's rise to No. 1.
|
