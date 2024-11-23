ICC will hold a meeting on Tuesday about the Champions Trophy | Cricket news





MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council will hold a meeting of its board on Tuesday to take a final call and resolve the impasse over the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March next year. The meeting, which is likely to make a final judgment on the fate of the tournament, will take place virtually.

Among the members present is, of course, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has expressed its inability to send Team India to Pakistan citing the lack of government approval, and the Pakistan Cricket Board which has remained committed to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan itself, ruling out the hybrid model where India might play its matches in Dubai.

See also: Live cricket score

The standoff between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan has led to a delay in the announcement of the 2025 Champions Trophy schedule, which was to be announced with 100 days to go for the tournament.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the PCB announced the appointment of PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad as tournament director for the ICC Championship trophy 2025.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “Sumair is an exceptionally organized professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Combined with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan's ability to host world-class cricket events, welcoming players and fans from all over the world to experience the country's passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/icc-to-hold-emergent-meeting-on-champions-trophy-on-tuesday/articleshow/115571370.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos