Week 13 college football games to watch include Ohio State and Notre Dame

Week 13 has arrived and brings good luck to some and bad luck to others. That's the binary nature of college football.

Our list of the seven best games to watch includes three Top 25 showdowns and several others with conference championship implications. Unfortunately, several will be taking place at the same time, so as always we recommend that you keep a close eye on the scoreboard and keep the remote control within easy reach. Coincidentally, there is a heavy emphasis on the early times this Saturday, but there will also be offers not included here for you night owls.

We start, unsurprisingly, with the Big Noon Kickoff.

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

Time/TV: noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: The day starts with this top-five showdown that no one saw coming in August. The Buckeyes' high ranking is of course no surprise, but the Hoosiers enjoying what has already been a historic campaign under first-year coach Curt Cignetti. The winner will have an inside track for a date with Oregon in the Big Ten title game, though the loser should still be in good stead for overall playoff consideration. Indiana's high-octane offense, directed by QB Kurtis Rourke, was slowed a bit by Michigan in its most recent outing, and DB Sonny Styles and the Buckeyes' exceptional secondary could be even tougher to solve. Hoosiers RBs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton should help keep the offense on track. Ohio State QB Will Howard will get even more ground support from RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, in addition to an extremely talented receiving corps. However, his offensive line took a hit this week with the loss of starter Seth McLaughlin to an Achilles injury, and Hoosiers DE Mikail Kamara was able to benefit from a reconfigured protection scheme.

Why it might disappoint: It's the proverbial elephant in the room. Quite simply, Indiana has yet to face an opponent of this caliber. However, they have played a number of teams they have in common with the Buckeyes (Michigan State and Nebraska) with equally impressive or better results. In short, the intrigue factor will have everyone's attention at kickoff, and then let's see how it unfolds.

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Army

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, NBC.

Why watch: In the prime-time spotlight, this special game at Yankee Stadium in New York features two legendary programs with large national followings. The game has been circled all season and now has the added bonus of having major play-off implications for both teams as the campaign winds down. The Black Knights have already secured a date with Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game, and a win here would increase the importance of that game by an order of magnitude. The Irish fightobviously have their own national championship ambitions and need to avoid a second defeat to keep them alive. Notre Dame handled their first meeting with an option offense well against Navy last month, so ball security will be priority one for Army QB Bryson Daily and RB Kanye Udoh as they try to control the clock. Army has outside threats like WR Casey Reynolds and RB Noah Short, but Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills will look to take away the pitching avenues. Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard and RB Jeremiyah Love are doing a lot of damage on the ground themselves, so Army LB Andon Thomas will need a lot of help to keep the gaps closed.

Why it might disappoint: See above. Notre Dame's meeting with Navy quickly turned into a rout, so Army fans are fervently hoping this one doesn't follow the same script. Any long drive by the Black Knights that doesn't reach the end zone will be difficult to overcome.

No. 15 Brigham Young at No. 22 in Arizona State

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ESPN.

Why watch: Preseason expectations for Big 12 racing have been practically turned upside down as the campaign has unfolded. So it is that we find ourselves in this unexpected Top 25 clash, which is also a de facto semifinal matchup for a spot in the conference championship game. The Solar Devils triumvirate of QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson and RB Cam Skattebo can find multiple ways to generate yardage. Cougars LBs Harrison Taggart and Isaiah Glasker will lead the mission to keep them locked up. BYU QB Jake Retzlaff has cooled off lately, and Arizona State DE Clayton Smith will do his best to keep him off the schedule.

Why it might disappoint: That won't happen if BYU's recent pattern of wild finishes continues. But it's possible the book is out on the Cougars and the Sun Devils will take advantage of the friendly environment on a romp.

No. 4 Penn State in Minnesota

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, CBS

Why watch: The Nittany Lions have only the Ohio State setback to mar their record and appear to still be in the committee's good graces with two weeks to go. However, they are advised not to face the Golden Gophers, who have had some disappointing results but can still be dangerous. Since the rough performance against the Buckeyes, PSU QB Drew Allar has taken advantage of less successful defenses with plenty of help from RB Kaytron Allen and TE Tyler Warren. They could face stiffer resistance from DL Anthony Smith and the Minnesota front. Gophers QB Max Brosmer was very good at stretching, even though his guards were overwhelmed in his most recent outing at Rutgers two weeks ago. Nittany Lions DE Abdul Carter could make his day difficult again, but he does have reliable targets in WRs Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer if he has time to find them.

Why it might disappoint: The Golden Gophers pulled out a few nail-biters in the final minute, but some of the holes are just too deep. Some of the Nittany Lions' longer road trips have been adventures, but they'll do their best to take the excitement out of this one.

No. 18 Colorado in Kansas

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, Fox.

Why watch: Colorado can play its way in the Big 12 title game. But this game in Kansas City, KU's home away from home right now, is anything but a guaranteed victory. The Jayhawksfresh off handing BYU its first loss of the season, look to cause even more chaos in their late bid to make the bowl lineup. While Buffalo's two-way standout Travis Hunter is rightfully drawing a lot of attention, QB Shedeur Sanders also has other weapons at his disposal, most notably WRs LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. However, KU has the cornerback tandem of Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant that can handle most of the coverage assignments. Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels has played better lately after a miserable first half of the season. RB Devin Neal has also helped immensely, but Colorado DLs BJ Green and Keaten Wade will look to keep them in check.

Why it might disappoint: The Buffaloes must ensure this is done in all fairness. The Jayhawks have hung around in most of their games, although they have only recently figured out how to close out. If this one wavers at all in the fourth quarter, there will be a lot of nervous viewers back in Boulder.

No. 9 Mississippi in Florida

Time/TV: noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: With some quality wins, but that pesky 2 in the loss column, Ole ma'am occupies the precarious space between the virtual playoff slot and the wrong side of the bubble. The rebels hope to strengthen their situation, but this trip to the swamp is a rejuvenation cure Gators team may not be a cakewalk. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was able to dissect Georgia's defense two weeks ago despite missing several of its key weapons. Unfortunately, RB Henry Parrish Jr. won't rejoin him in the backfield, but top WR Tre Harris is expected back in the lineup. Either way, Dart should avoid Florida DL Tyreak Sapp. Gators QB DJ Lagway also battled injuries, but provided the necessary spark in LSU's upset in recent weeks. LB Chris Paul Jr. and the rebel front must be ready for him.

Why it might disappoint: That will happen when the Rebels play their best game against an underperforming Florida secondary. The Gators should still be eligible to bowl, but may have to wait a week against hapless Florida State to get their sixth win.

No. 12 SMU in Virginia

Time/TV: noon ET, ESPN2.

Why watch: With only one home date with California left after this week, the Mustangs can all but secure their spot in the ACC title game with a win here in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers ran into a buzzsaw last time out at Notre Dame, but have a chance to complete bowl qualifying on their home court. The bad news for UVa is that SMU QB Kevin Jennings is a two-way threat, similar to what DB Jonas Sanker and Co. came across a week ago in South Bend. Cavaliers QB Anthony Colandrea has been known to compromise the ball when under duress, and DB Ahmaad Moses and several of his teammates in the Mustangs secondary will be ready to take any deliveries.

Why it might disappoint: The Cavaliers have to hope the Mustangs are as generous with the ball as they were the last time they came East when they narrowly escaped Duke. On the other hand, SMU wasn't exactly lights out at home against a depleted Boston College squad a week ago, so UVa could keep things interesting.