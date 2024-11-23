2024 NCAA DI Hockey Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule





Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA DI Field Hockey Championship, including the tournament, schedule and scores. The championship game is Sunday, November 24. The tournament bracket was revealed during a selection show on Sunday, November 10 on NCAA.com. Ten teams received automatic qualification for the tournament through conference championships, while the remaining eight teams were selected at-large by the Division I Field Hockey Committee. The tournament started with two matches in the opening round on Wednesday, November 13. The first and second round matches followed on November 15 and 17. The semifinals and national championship game will be played Nov. 22-24 at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor. , Michigan. 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament Bracket Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket 2024 NCAA DI Hockey Tournament Results Sunday November 24th National Championship Wednesday November 13th Opening round Friday November 15 First round Sunday November 17 Second round Friday November 22 Semi-finals 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament Schedule Show selection: Sunday, November 10 at 10pm ET on NCAA.com

Sunday, November 10 at 10pm ET on NCAA.com Opening round: Wednesday November 13th

Wednesday November 13th First and second round: Friday November 15 and Sunday November 17

Friday November 15 and Sunday November 17 Semi-finals: Friday, November 22 at 12pm and 3pm ET on ESPN+

Friday, November 22 at 12pm and 3pm ET on ESPN+ National Championship: Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU Championship history Below is the complete history of the DI field hockey team championship since 1981. North Carolina has won five of the last six titles, including the past two seasons. Year Champion (record) Coach Scoring Second place Location 2023 North Carolina (18-3) Erin Matson 2-1 Northwest North Carolina 2022 North Carolina (21-0) Karen Shelton 2-1 Northwest Connecticut 2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Freedom Michigan 2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina 2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake up forest 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old rule 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Creepy Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old rule 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old rule 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (among others) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake up forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake up forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake up forest Wake up forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wakebos (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake up forest 2003 Wakebos (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wakebos (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent state 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old rule 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeast 1998 Old Rulership (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old rule Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake up forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeast 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Reign (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Reign (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Reign (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old rule Jumping field 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (over) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old rule 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old rule Old rule 1984 Old Reign (23-0) Bet Anders 5-1 Iowa Jumping field 1983 Old Reign (23-0) Bet Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Bet Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut 2024 NCAA DII Hockey Tournament: Brackets, Scores, Schedule Get the latest tournament information for the 2024 DII Field Hockey Championship, from the selection show through the national championship, here. READ MORE Higgins sisters bonded over hockey despite playing at different NESCAC schools The Higgins sisters balance sibling rivalry and deep family bonds as standout hockey players for rival NESCAC teams, creating cherished memories both on and off the field. READ MORE 2024 NCAA DIII Hockey Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule Get the latest tournament information for the 2024 DIII Field Hockey Championship, from the selection show to the national championship, here. READ MORE

