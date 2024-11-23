Sports
Australia vs India 2024: Cricket fans question Jasprit Bumrah over 'illegal' bowling action
While Jasprit Bumrah tore through the Australian batting order on the opening day of the first cricket test in Perth, fans remained fascinated by his unorthodox bowling action. But after broadcasters showed a side view of the moment just before he released the ball, many wondered if his action was actually legal?
Bumrah has a noticeable bend in his arm before delivering the ball, leaving many cricket fans wondering if he is really 'smiling'. According to ICC laws, bowlers must not extend their “elbow more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal line and the ball being released”.
If an umpire suspects a bowler is breaking that law, he can file a report with the match referee and the ICC will undergo subsequent testing. Bumrah has never been reported or tested, and the key lies in the fact that his arm is 'hyperextended' rather than flexed.
Former England international and renowned bowling coach Ian Pont explained in 2022 why Bumrah's action is considered legal. In light of Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hasnain being reported for a similar action, Pont wrote on social media about Bumrah: “You can see his arm straight from the wrist to the elbow. The rule is that when it is above vertical, the elbow should not bend. beyond 15 degrees. You can clearly see the forward bend in his arm, this is a hyperextension. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hypermobile joints.
“A hyperextension is a movement in the same direction as the direction of movement, not downwards or to the side. This is why Bumrah's action is classified as legal, as it falls within the guidelines of hypermobility.”
People saying Bumrah throws it away when he doesn't and 'why' Hasnain is under the scanner. To clarify what I'm seeing, here's probably what ICC was interested in. I said a while ago that it was worth addressing this for Hasnain. pic.twitter.com/53IkLOXbCM
Ian Pont official (@Ponty100mph) February 7, 2022
Same as Murali
No one can do anything about something you created at birth
Sash (@Sashank1836007) November 22, 2024
Main difference between someone who hyperextends to the straight and someone who bends their arm, also called chucking. Here, Bumrah's arm is actually straighter than most, and remains that way for the entire duration. It is perfectly compliant with ICC regulations. pic.twitter.com/yRZYYVqRDa
Adarsh (@adarshit) November 22, 2024
Cricket fans are questioning the legality of Jasprit Bumrah's action
Many Australian cricket fans are said to have seen Bumrah for the first time on Friday, leading to some questions about the legality of his action. One person wrote on social media: “How is Jaspreet Bumrah even allowed to bowl with that action. He is clearly chuckling.” While another commented: “Fox Cricket is analyzing Bumrah's technique in slow motion and all I can see is a bent elbow and clapping.”
David Warner explained before the Test match why Bumrah is so difficult to face. In addition to his hypermobility, the Indian captain also uses a much shorter and methodical run-up before letting go.
Bumrah's main challenge is getting used to his action. If you haven't seen it before, it can be quite a challenge,” Warner said. 'You have to try to get used to stuttering at the crease. And then he unleashes a few bolts of lightning. He always hits line and length. Can swing them both ways. I think the great thing about him is that he has two different gears. He can throw it up when the ball is new and then he can go the other length.
Everyone is too scared to mention the elephant in the room, but Bumrah throws it out.
~ ~ (@2wenty2wenty2) November 22, 2024
Has Bumrah ever been called for throwing?
Or are referees too scared to call against an Indian? #AUSWIND
AFHell – A bankrupt VFL in disguise (@AF_Hell) November 22, 2024
Hmm, I'm no expert, but after the close-ups: I'm looking at Bumrah's last bowling action and it looks a bit like throwing to me?
MMKreasionMM (@BlknWhtKat) November 22, 2024
How is Jaspreet Bumrah even allowed to bowl with that action. He is clearly grabbing!! #INDvsAUS
Shahid (@shhhhahidd) November 22, 2024
Bumrah also has experience throwing things when he is not allowed to
Ranga846 (@ranga846) November 22, 2024
RELATED:
The benefits of Jasprit Bumrah due to hypermobility
According to Paul Felton, a senior lecturer in biomechanics at Nottingham Trent University who has worked with cricket coaches, Bumrah gets two clear benefits from his hypermobility. He told the Daily Telegraph: “One is that he can hold the ball much longer, giving him more time to generate speed, the second is that he can get closer to the batter on release, which reduces their reaction time,” he said.
His hypermobility also provides further benefits by allowing him to maintain alignment throughout his bowling action, reducing variability in his control over line and length. His hypermobility makes him unique. That he can maximize speed by accessing more optimal movement patterns that increase control and lower risk of injury.
Bumrah was the star of the show on Friday, winning 4-17 as Australia were reduced to 7-67 in response to India's first innings total of 150. Bumrah removed debutant opener Nathan McSweeney (10), Usman Khawaja (eight) and Steve Smith (golden duck) in a devastating opening spell, before coming back for Pat Cummins (three).
