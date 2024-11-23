Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara gives an update on his status

This story has been updated with new information.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara provided an update on his status via social media on Friday.

“It has come to my attention that there are individuals in the media circulating rumors regarding my current status with the Iowa Football Team,” said McNamara. “My status is the same as I have always been a proud member of this football team.

I suffered a concussion against Northwestern and did everything I could to get back on the field. I am NOT cleared to play yet. I was cleared to participate in training last Sunday, but suffered an adverse reaction that is normal for someone who goes outside of protocol. I lifted as much as I could and attended meetings, but did not physically participate in training Monday through Thursday of this week. As a result, I will not be able to travel and participate this weekend in Maryland. I have been working with the doctors and trainers at the University of Iowa, a concussion specialist who focuses on vision training, and who performs hyperbaric treatments as often as possible. “I intend to play Nebraska next Friday night and I am confident my teammates will return from Maryland with a win.”

Iowa's quarterback room has been decimated by injuries this season.

McNamara, Brendan Sullivan and Marco Lainez have all missed time this season.

McNamara started the first eight games of the season with disappointing production. He left the ninth due to a concussion and Brendan Sullivan took over. Sullivan helped Iowa to a win in that game (vs. Northwestern) and followed it up with an encouraging performance in a win vs. Wisconsin. He then turned the ball over three times against UCLA and left the game due to an injury of his own.

Even after the bye week, Sullivan would not be available for Iowa's game against Maryland on Saturday.

On Monday of this week, McNamara was listed as the first-string quarterback on the depth chart released by Iowa. But during Tuesday's meeting with the media, head coach Kirk Ferentz said he expected walk-on Jackson Stratton to start.

After catching 17 passes in his Colorado State career, Stratton transferred to Iowa during the offseason as a preferred walk-on and was buried on the depth chart before those ahead of him were unable to play. Stratton actually performed well in a tough spot when he came into action against UCLA and took the lead Hawk eyes to a touchdown-scoring drive in the loss.

He stepped in, did a great job and led us to a touchdown drive, Iowa center Logan Jones said Tuesday. He's just doing his job. And the way he carries himself, he just wants to get better and get better every day. He's only been with the team for a few months, but he's embraced all things Hawkeye.

Earlier this week, Ferentz said McNamara practiced Sunday. Ferentz also said that McNamara “was ready to play. Whether or not he can play effectively, we'll see. We'll see how the week goes.”

However, the UI issued a statement to the Register and others Friday evening saying Ferentz had made a mistake.

“Cade McNamara has not been cleared to play against Maryland,” UI spokesman Matt Weitzel said. “His status was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's weekly press conference. In reviewing the transcript and Q&A, Coach Ferentz incorrectly indicated that Cade had been cleared to play. He had been cleared to play.”excercise.”