Sports
Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara gives an update on his status
This story has been updated with new information.
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara provided an update on his status via social media on Friday.
“It has come to my attention that there are individuals in the media circulating rumors regarding my current status with the Iowa Football Team,” said McNamara. “My status is the same as I have always been a proud member of this football team.
I suffered a concussion against Northwestern and did everything I could to get back on the field. I am NOT cleared to play yet. I was cleared to participate in training last Sunday, but suffered an adverse reaction that is normal for someone who goes outside of protocol. I lifted as much as I could and attended meetings, but did not physically participate in training Monday through Thursday of this week. As a result, I will not be able to travel and participate this weekend in Maryland. I have been working with the doctors and trainers at the University of Iowa, a concussion specialist who focuses on vision training, and who performs hyperbaric treatments as often as possible. “I intend to play Nebraska next Friday night and I am confident my teammates will return from Maryland with a win.”
More:Iowa clarifies status of Cade McNamara, Jermari Harris; says Kirk Ferentz a mistake
Iowa's quarterback room has been decimated by injuries this season.
McNamara, Brendan Sullivan and Marco Lainez have all missed time this season.
McNamara started the first eight games of the season with disappointing production. He left the ninth due to a concussion and Brendan Sullivan took over. Sullivan helped Iowa to a win in that game (vs. Northwestern) and followed it up with an encouraging performance in a win vs. Wisconsin. He then turned the ball over three times against UCLA and left the game due to an injury of his own.
Even after the bye week, Sullivan would not be available for Iowa's game against Maryland on Saturday.
On Monday of this week, McNamara was listed as the first-string quarterback on the depth chart released by Iowa. But during Tuesday's meeting with the media, head coach Kirk Ferentz said he expected walk-on Jackson Stratton to start.
After catching 17 passes in his Colorado State career, Stratton transferred to Iowa during the offseason as a preferred walk-on and was buried on the depth chart before those ahead of him were unable to play. Stratton actually performed well in a tough spot when he came into action against UCLA and took the lead Hawk eyes to a touchdown-scoring drive in the loss.
He stepped in, did a great job and led us to a touchdown drive, Iowa center Logan Jones said Tuesday. He's just doing his job. And the way he carries himself, he just wants to get better and get better every day. He's only been with the team for a few months, but he's embraced all things Hawkeye.
Earlier this week, Ferentz said McNamara practiced Sunday. Ferentz also said that McNamara “was ready to play. Whether or not he can play effectively, we'll see. We'll see how the week goes.”
However, the UI issued a statement to the Register and others Friday evening saying Ferentz had made a mistake.
“Cade McNamara has not been cleared to play against Maryland,” UI spokesman Matt Weitzel said. “His status was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's weekly press conference. In reviewing the transcript and Q&A, Coach Ferentz incorrectly indicated that Cade had been cleared to play. He had been cleared to play.”excercise.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/college/iowa/football/2024/11/22/iowa-football-cade-mcnamara-quarterback-kirk-ferentz-maryland-hawkeyes-big-ten/76505350007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An earthquake hits Los Angeles County Friday afternoon
- North Carolina State University
- Pam Bondi vowed to prosecute the DOJ prosecutors who investigated Trump
- Province announces latest mpox strain detected in Manitoba
- Former Pakistan army chief, PTI react to Bushra Bibi's claims on Saudi Arabia
- Former German leader Merkel says she felt grief over Trump's return, remembers lack of awkward handshake
- Lionel Messi could launch a personalized bike for more than €10,000 in 2025
- Public Affairs Office | Dual U.S.-Albanian citizen arrested for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and distributing instructions about homemade explosives
- PM Modi security lapse case: Supreme Court refuses to consider Punjab's request for witness statements
- Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara gives an update on his status
- Unlocking Success: The Advantages of Instant Funding with WeMasterTrade from WeCopyTrade
- Explained: state of play between China and India | News explained